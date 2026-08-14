Williamsburg Psychiatrist Speaks on Healthy Aging at Kiwanis Club

"The habits that protect cognition and physical strength, such as sleep, exercise, treating depression, staying socially connected, are unglamorous and well supported. When I talk about newer technologies, I try to be precise about what the evidence actually shows and where it doesn't yet exist." Post this

A recurring theme was measurement. Dr. Cojanu argued that most people have no objective baseline for their own cognitive or physical function, which makes it difficult to detect meaningful change early enough to act on it.

"If you don't know where you started, you can't tell the difference between a bad week and a real trend," said Dr. Cojanu. "A formal neurocognitive assessment at 55 is not a scary thing. It's a reference point. The same logic applies to body composition, to sleep, to mood. Measure it, then you have something to work with."

"Healthy aging is one of the most important conversations we can have as a community," said Dr. Cojanu. "The habits that protect cognition and physical strength, such as sleep, exercise, treating depression when it shows up, staying socially connected, are unglamorous and well supported. When I talk about newer technologies, I try to be precise about what the evidence actually shows and where it doesn't yet exist."

The Kiwanis Club of Williamsburg is part of Kiwanis International, a global service organization focused on improving lives in local communities. The club meets weekly at noon at the Williamsburg Lodge and regularly hosts guest speakers on topics of public interest. Speaking engagements do not constitute an endorsement by the club of any speaker, practice, or product.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Dr. Alex Cojanu?

Alex Cojanu, MD, is a psychiatrist board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the founder of VIPPs, a concierge integrative psychiatry practice in Williamsburg, Virginia.

What is VIPPs?

VIPPs (Vertically Integrated Personalized Psychiatry) is a concierge psychiatric practice in Williamsburg, Virginia, founded by Dr. Alex Cojanu in 2025. It combines psychiatric evaluation and treatment with FDA-cleared, non-invasive device therapies.

What was the Kiwanis presentation about?

"The Future of Healthy Aging: Protecting Your Brain, Body, Independence and Quality of Life," delivered July 8th, 2026 at the Williamsburg Lodge.

What is a neurocognitive assessment?

A structured evaluation of cognitive domains such as memory, attention, processing speed, and executive function. At VIPPs it is used to establish a baseline, track change over time, and inform clinical decisions. It is not a standalone diagnostic test for dementia.

Does VIPPs offer diagnosis or management dementia or age-related cognitive decline?

Yes, VIPPs offers Physician-led diagnostic testing for dementia, TBI and cognitive impairment plus care plans. VIPPs does not offer imaging studies. The device therapies offered at VIPPs are not cleared to prevent, diagnose, or treat dementia, Alzheimer's disease, age-related cognitive decline, or sarcopenia. Patients with memory concerns should be evaluated by a physician.

About VIPPs

VIPPs (Vertically Integrated Personalized Psychiatry) is a concierge integrative psychiatry practice in Williamsburg, Virginia, founded by Alex Cojanu, MD, a psychiatrist board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Clinical services

Psychiatric evaluation and treatment - diagnostic assessment, medication management, and ongoing psychiatric care for adults.

Neurocognitive assessment - structured testing of memory, attention, processing speed, and executive function, used to establish a baseline and monitor change over time. Results inform clinical judgment and are not a standalone diagnosis.

Assessment and testing

Styku 3D body scan - a non-invasive optical scan that produces circumference measurements, body-shape metrics, and body-composition estimates. It uses infrared depth sensing, involves no radiation, and is used to track physical change over time.

Healthpass by Styku preventive body scan - a scan-based health-risk screening service that flags statistical risk indicators for metabolic and chronic conditions, reviewed with a clinician. Screening identifies risk; it does not diagnose disease, and elevated indicators are followed up with appropriate clinical evaluation and testing.

DUTCH hormone testing - a dried urine test for comprehensive hormones, performed by an outside CLIA-certified laboratory. Like other laboratory-developed tests, it is not FDA-cleared or FDA-approved. Results are interpreted by Dr. Cojanu alongside history, examination, and other testing.

Non-invasive device therapies

Each device is used according to its own FDA-cleared indication:

Exomind - a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device cleared by the FDA for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Emsculpt NEO - cleared for abdominal muscle strengthening and body contouring, and for rehabilitative uses in the arms and legs including muscle re-education, maintenance or increase of range of motion, and prevention or retardation of disuse atrophy.

Emsella - cleared for the treatment of urinary incontinence in adults.

Emface - a cosmetic treatment for the appearance of facial wrinkles and facial muscle tone.

These devices are not cleared to prevent, diagnose, or treat dementia, Alzheimer's disease, age-related cognitive decline, or sarcopenia. Any use outside a device's cleared indication is off-label, is undertaken at the treating physician's clinical judgment, and is discussed with the patient in advance as part of informed consent.

Important information: This release is for general informational purposes and is not medical advice. Individual results vary, and no outcome is guaranteed. Screening and assessment tools identify risk factors and establish baselines; they do not diagnose disease. Not everyone is a candidate for the treatments described; TMS and electromagnetic device therapies carry contraindications, including for patients with certain implanted metal or electronic devices. Discuss risks, benefits, and alternatives with a qualified clinician before beginning any treatment.

Media Contact

Dr. Alex Cojanu, MD, Medstar Media, 1 (804) 362-3332, [email protected], https://myvipps.com/

SOURCE VIPPs