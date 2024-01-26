Williamson County 2024 Sizzle Awards Registrations Start NOW!

"The Sizzle Awards represent the best of Williamson County. How inspiring to see businesses (family-owned or not), franchises and self-employed, all achieve business-impacting recognition as the best, and the votes are by their customers, peers, and neighbors." Ken Royer, CEO Post this

"The Sizzle Awards represent the best of Williamson County. How inspiring to see businesses (family-owned or not), franchises and self-employed, all achieve business-impacting recognition as the best, and the votes are by their customers, peers, and neighbors." Ken Royer, CEO

The Sizzle Awards benefit Davis House, a local nonprofit organization. Davis House is a child advocacy center with a mission to support children who have been abused as well as provide trauma-informed education to our community.

2024 Awards registration begins! Register for the Sizzle Awards here. Once on this page, select the option to register your business for the Poll. Or, select "register your business" on the homepage.

This is the 18th annual Sizzle Awards with many new voters and businesses. It will be exciting for all. 75,000 users and >25,000 visitors per month on FranklinIs that will vote on your business. OVER 300,000 total local votes each year - Register today!

Registration/nominations - now thru Jan. 31

Voting - Feb. 1-28

Winners' Gala - March 28

FranklinIs a website dedicated to all things Franklin, TN and Williamson County! FranklinIs launched in the summer of 2006 and has since grown into a thriving webtropolis. Supporting local non-profits, businesses, residents, and visitors, FranklinIs, is the go-to place for your Franklin and Williamson County information needs.

Anyone looking for something fun to do this weekend, shopping for antiques or curious about a restaurant, wanting to volunteer your time with a non-profit, stopping by downtown Franklin,TN for the day? It's all here on FranklinIs.com. We encourage you to browse through the Living, News, Entertainment, Fashion, Real Estate, Parents, Visit, Resources and Calendar sections. There is something for everyone on FranklinIs.com.

For more information, email [email protected], call 615-257-4707 or request information online at http://www.franklinis.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Ratcliff, FranklinIs, 1 615-794-2123, [email protected], www.franklinis.com

SOURCE FranklinIs