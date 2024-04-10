Williamson County Teen Organizes Stuffed Animal Drive for Abused Children in Recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month

"Davis House is a beacon of hope for hundreds of children in our area whose everyday life is an inconceivable struggle with abuse. Every child is innocent and needs our help" Post this

"Davis House is a beacon of hope for hundreds of children in our area whose everyday life is an inconceivable struggle with abuse. Every child is innocent and needs our help," says Kenny.

The inspiration for Kenny's project came upon learning about a particularly touching practice at Davis House: the gift of a stuffed animal to each child they assist. This tradition coincides perfectly with the spirit of Child Abuse Prevention Month, which focuses on creating a safe and supportive environment for all children."A stuffed animal reminds a child that they are not alone and that they are deserving of love and care. This stuffed animal process, to me, is one of the most special aspects of Davis House," he says.

Recognizing the challenges Davis House faces in sourcing these stuffed animals—reliant on sporadic donations or the necessity to purchase them—led Kenny to organize a Stuffed Animal Drive, aiming for widespread community participation and support.

Davis House's mission to reach out to children suffering in silence is heavily dependent on the generosity of donors and every donation significantly impacts their capacity to serve. "We need your care and support to help make this drive overflow with stuffed animals and love for these kids," says Kenny.

How to Donate a Stuffed Animal:

Any size or animal type is welcome, but stuffed animals must be new without suggestive messaging. Donations may be mailed, drop-shipped via Amazon, or delivered in person to:

WST Corporation

200 Seaboard Ln., Franklin, TN 37067

Accepting donations in the drop box seven days a week!

The drop box is located at the corner of the WST building.

Learn About More Ways to Help:

Your contribution, whether large or small, can create a meaningful impact. By participating in the Stuffed Animal Drive or supporting Davis House through donations, you can make a tangible difference in the lives of abused children in our community. Together, during Child Abuse Prevention Month and beyond, we can weave a safety net of love and care around our community's most vulnerable members.

Discover more about how you can contribute to this cause by visiting Stuffed Animals for Kids. Together, we can weave a safety net of love and care around our community's most vulnerable members.

