Willig, Williams & Davidson Managing Partner Deborah Willig Advises WNBA in Labor Talks

"I am honored to serve on this Advisory Committee and to assist the WNBA players on these very significant labor talks," said Willig. "These players have risen to the top of their profession thanks to their remarkable talent and work ethic, and they deserve fair pay and benefits reflective of all they have done to make the WNBA so successful."

Willig has secured significant victories on behalf of other women's players' unions, helping to increase salaries and benefits for female players who historically have been paid significantly less than their male counterparts. In 2022, after 20 months of bargaining, Willig, together with her team at Willig, Williams & Davidson, helped the National Women's Soccer League Players Association secure its first-ever collective bargaining agreement with increased salaries, free agency components, and significant provisions regarding player health and safety.

Willig is joined on the WNBA advisory committee by Claudia Goldin, a Nobel Prize-winning professor of economics at Harvard University; W. Charles Bennett, a fraud investigator and former FBI agent; Tag Garson, a sports and entertainment executive; and David Cooper, a communications specialist and professor at New York University.

