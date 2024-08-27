Willig, Williams & Davidson Voted Best Labor and Employment and Family Law Services by Readers of The Legal Intelligencer

"It is a great responsibility to provide counsel for our clients as they navigate complicated labor issues or difficult life changes, and we take it very seriously. We are committed to guiding them through these situations with compassion and doing all we can to ensure the best possible outcomes." Post this

"We are gratified to be recognized by the readers of The Legal Intelligencer for doing the important work of advocating for working people and families," said Deborah R. Willig, firm managing partner. "It is a great responsibility to provide counsel for our clients as they navigate complicated labor issues or difficult life changes, and we take it very seriously. We are committed to guiding them through these situations with compassion and doing all we can to ensure the best possible outcomes."

Willig, Williams & Davidson serves as legal counsel to leading labor organizations representing both private and public employees. The firm's labor attorneys are uniquely familiar with the federal and state administrative agencies and courts and the laws that govern all aspects of the workplace. They provide strategic advice to and advocacy for union clients regarding initial organizing campaigns, collective bargaining negotiations, contract administration and enforcement, grievance and interest arbitration proceedings, workers' compensation for union members and unfair labor practice proceedings. The firm also represents dozens of jointly administered employee benefit funds. They also offer negotiation and litigation representation to employees who have suffered discrimination at work and who do not have the protection of a union.

The family law attorneys at Willig, Williams & Davidson represent union members and their families as well as private clients. The firm handles adoptions, custody matters, child and spousal support, divorce, equitable distribution of marital assets, paternity, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, protection from abuse, and same-sex marriages. The firm's domestic relations and family law attorneys come from many different backgrounds and are skilled negotiators.

The Legal Intelligencer's annual "Best of" survey asks its readers to vote for the best legal service providers and law firms in the Philadelphia area. The results of the survey were announced in the publication's "Best of 2024" issue.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

Media Contact

Sarah Larson, Willig, Williams & Davidson, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.wwdlaw.com/

SOURCE Willig, Williams & Davidson