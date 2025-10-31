Willow and Oak Estate redefines San Luis Obispo County destination weddings

The wedding party and guests have exclusive access to all 65 acres for the entire weekend. Post this

Choose a romantic pond setting for the ceremony, or other select estate locales for the ceremony, receptions, or after-hours parties.

Ceremony and reception locations can accommodate up to 200 wedding guests, whether dancing with live music or a DJ, and there's plenty of lighting for after-dark celebrating.

Other amenities include an outdoor kitchen and built-in bars, a main house equipped with commercial-grade appliances and a heated pool, and a versatile barn that serves as the perfect space for hosting pre- and post-event gatherings surrounding your celebration.

Exclusive discounts through the wedding and event rentals company, All About Events, the award-winning Central Coast favorite wedding rental company.

The estate is more than just a ceremony site—it's designed to host an entire weekend, from welcome parties to the ceremony, reception, and farewell brunches. The wedding party and guests have exclusive access to all 65 acres for the entire weekend. Whether strolling along the pond, enjoying wine with a view, or simply relaxing, Willow and Oak Estate is an opportunity to be fully relaxed and present for every moment of the wedding weekend.

Personalized service for a rare, tailored destination wedding experience in San Luis Obispo County includes on-site support that includes:

A designated attendant who shuttles guests to and from sites on the day of your event.

Recommendations for wedding professionals such as caterers, wedding planners, photographers, and more.

Plentiful parking, bathroom facilities, and trash disposal for the comfort and convenience of guests.

Staff dedicated to the enjoyment of the entire wedding party and guests.

With more than a decade in the wedding consulting and rental business, opening the private, family estate for San Luis Obispo County destination weddings was the next logical step to continuing award-winning wedding services.

Originally built by the Palmer family in the early 2000s, the Creston estate was designed with legacy in mind. From the Spanish-style home to the hand-dug pond, beautifully scattered gardens, and signature barn.

The property saw its first wedding in 2005, when high school sweethearts, Emily and Steven Herring, were married beneath the oaks she grew up with. Today, the Herrings welcome couples from around the world. With Steven's expertise as founder of All About Events, recognized as 2025 Best Rentals by California Wedding Day, and Emily's deep connection to the land, they've created one of the region's most heartfelt destination wedding venues.

Willow and Oak Estate

Office: 1518 Spring St., Ste 102

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Appointments and General Inquiries: (805) 801-9578

Willow and Oak Estate