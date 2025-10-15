Willow and Oak Estates, Paso Robles wedding venue, is now accepting reservations

Willow and Oak Estate is a space of romance and beauty built on lasting memories. Post this

What began as a beloved family home has evolved into a breathtaking Paso Robles wedding venue, created from a legacy of love and romance. The homestead became the site for family weddings, starting with the eldest daughter and her high-school sweetheart. That wedding was soon followed by the next daughter saying "I do" to her own self-proclaimed bachelor. The Palmers also renewed their vows on the estate with their youngest officiating, and grandbabies present. It just made sense to the family to open the estate to more couples and continue the legacy of love and weddings.

"With more than a decade of experience in weddings and events as owners of the award-winning rental company All About Events, we are honored to share our estate with you and your guests," says owner Steven Herring.

Willow and Oak Estate is a space of romance and beauty built on lasting memories. The many amenities and attention to detail give the couple and their wedding party time to relax and savor their special time. Amenities include:

Capacity for up to 200 wedding guests.

10% savings on wedding rentals provided through the estate's award-winning sister company, All About Events.

A waterfront lawn shaded by graceful willows with an outdoor covered catering kitchen with refrigerators.

The Hilltop Event Space features a large covered pavilion with a dance floor, deck, double-sided bar, double-door refrigerators, and a catering tent, electricity, and restrooms.

Electricity, lighting, and Wi-Fi throughout the property.

Accommodations for 22 overnight guests at the Main House, Guest House, and Barn Apartment

An on-site event attendant for support throughout the celebration, including driving guests to and from the event spaces.

Easy access to hotels and the SLO County airport for guests.

Check out the Willow and Oak website and view photos of the beautiful ceremonial locations, including views inside the main guest house, and some of the previous weddings. The staff is very pleased to give tours of the 65-acre estate to bridal couples. Book a tour, reserve a wedding weekend online, or call (805) 400-8875.

Willow and Oak Estate's Paso Robles wedding venue is located at 6550 Webster Road, Creston, CA 93432. An appointment is required for site tours.

Willow and Oak Estate

Business Office

1518 Spring St, Ste 102

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 460-6326

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Willow and Oak Estates