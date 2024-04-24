Willow House Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

Willow House received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Willow House, located in Bannockburn, Illinois, is committed to providing grief support and education to individuals coping with the loss of a parent, sibling, or child. Their mission is to create a supportive environment where individuals can navigate the grieving process alongside others who share similar experiences. Willow House's vision is to ensure that no child, teen, or parent grieves alone, offering hope and healing to those in need.

Through peer support groups, Willow House brings together individuals of all ages dealing with the death of a loved one. These groups provide a safe space for expressing emotions, honoring memories, and sharing personal stories. Thanks to the generosity of donors and volunteers, Willow House's services are provided free of charge.

David Scheffler, Executive Director, emphasizes, "We want to provide a safe, comfortable place for families to express their grief and be among others who understand it. Willow House will always be there for them, immediately following a loss or down the road."

Willow House also offers its services to schools, educating and assisting staff to better aid grieving students, including crisis support, professional development, and grief support strategies. The Expressive Arts Program, a source of pride, provides hands-on activities like painting, songwriting, and yoga to help participants of all ages honor memories, build coping skills, and share their stories in a supportive environment.

Furthermore, Willow House raises awareness about grief within the community, offering education and support to community groups, corporations, and other local organizations. Consultation services include neighborhood gatherings, educational consultations, program development, in-services for professionals, and referrals to experienced mental health professionals.

"We are proud to support Willow House in their pursuit of practical, community-based grief support, ensuring accessible care for those affected by loss," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC(SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

