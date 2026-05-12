Willow Winters Chooses Curios for Exclusive Release of Crowned In Sin as Platform Launches Physical Book Sales

The bestselling author will offer pre-orders of print and digital editions exclusively on Curios ahead of the book's official Curios launch on June 1, 2026, marking a major step forward for creator-led physical book sales.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curios, the direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace where creators earn more™, announced today that bestselling author Willow Winters has opened exclusive pre-orders for her upcoming book, Crowned in Sin, available in both print and digital formats only on Curios.

The two-week pre-order window gives readers early access to purchase Crowned in Sin directly from Winters before its official release. The book will officially launch exclusively on Curios on June 1, 2026, and will not be available for sale through other retailers during the pre-order or launch period.

The announcement also marks a major product milestone for Curios: support for creators to sell physical books and other goods through direct self-fulfillment. With this new capability, creators can sell physical items directly to their audiences through Curios while the platform handles key commerce infrastructure, including sales tax and shipping label generation. Creators and sellers remain responsible for packing and shipping the items themselves.

"Willow Winters represents exactly what Curios is built for: creators with passionate audiences who want a better way to launch, sell, and own the relationship with their readers," said Grant Powell, CEO of Curios. "With Crowned in Sin, Willow is giving fans an exclusive direct-buy experience across both print and digital formats. At the same time, she is helping show what the next era of direct-to-fan publishing can look like."

Curios is designed to help creators publish, promote, sell, and distribute their work directly to audiences across digital and physical formats. The platform supports ebooks, audiobooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, special editions, bundles, albums, vinyl, films, shows, merchandise, and more, giving creators one place to manage sales without giving up ownership or customer relationships.

Through Curios, creators keep 100% of every sale, with no royalty splits or commission cuts. They also receive access to buyer email addresses through their reporting dashboard, subject to buyer opt-out rights, helping creators build direct relationships with the fans who support their work. Curios also serves as merchant of record, handling sales tax collection and compliance, customer support inquiries, fraud disputes, and fast payouts.

Winters is a flagship early adopter of Curios and one of the first authors to use the platform to sell physical books at scale. Her exclusive launch of Crowned in Sin highlights how established creators can use Curios to combine digital delivery, direct reader access, and physical product sales in one fan-facing marketplace.

"Readers want meaningful ways to support the authors they love, and authors deserve tools that make that connection easier," said Powell. "Adding self-fulfilled physical sales is an important step toward giving creators more control over how they sell. Today, that means tax handling and shipping label generation for creators who want to ship themselves. In the near future, we plan to add more scalable fulfillment and 3PL solutions for creators who want hands-off inventory management and fulfillment."

For readers, the Crowned in Sin launch offers a direct way to support Willow Winters while purchasing both print and digital editions in one place. Digital content purchased through Curios can be accessed through the Curios mobile app, which includes an e-reader for ebooks, streaming audio for audiobooks and music, and video playback for shows and films.

The launch reflects Curios' broader mission to make direct sales more practical, powerful, and accessible for creators of all kinds. By combining marketplace discovery, creator storefronts, digital delivery, tax handling, customer support, fraud protection, and now expanded support for physical goods, Curios gives creators a direct-to-fan commerce platform built for the full range of what they create and sell.

About Willow Winters

Willow Winters is a bestselling author known for emotionally intense, addictive romance novels and a dedicated global readership. With Crowned in Sin, Winters continues to build a direct connection with readers through an exclusive launch experience on Curios.

About Curios

Curios is a direct-to-fan entertainment and content marketplace helping creators publish, promote, sell, and distribute their work directly to audiences. Built for authors, musicians, comedians, filmmakers, show creators, and creators of all kinds, Curios supports digital and physical formats in one place, including ebooks, audiobooks, paperbacks, hardcovers, special editions, albums, vinyl, merchandise, comedy specials, films, shows, bundles, subscriptions, rentals, and more. Creators keep 100% of every sale, retain full ownership of their work, and get direct access to their customer data, with buyers able to opt out at any time. Curios handles sales tax as merchant of record, customer support, content delivery, fraud prevention, and fast payouts. Curios is where creators earn more.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 3102952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc