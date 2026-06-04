Wilmington-Based Choufani & Bailey Uses WWAY3 Viewers' Choice Win to Help Homeowners Prepare for Hurricane Season

"The bigger message for homeowners is preparation. A roof can look fine from the driveway and still have damage that becomes expensive later. We want people to have clear information early, not pressure or surprises after a leak shows up" Post this

As coastal North Carolina enters the 2026 hurricane season and North Carolina homeowners face another statewide homeowners insurance base-rate increase, Choufani & Bailey Roofing and Restoration is using a new community honor to deliver a practical message: do not wait for a ceiling stain, active leak or rushed insurance deadline to learn that a roof has storm damage. For homeowners, the practical question is not whether this season will be active, but whether their roof is ready for the one storm that reaches their neighborhood.

Choufani & Bailey has been named the 2026 WWAY3 Viewers' Choice Award Winner for Best Roofing Company, a community-voted recognition that comes just four years after the company was founded in Wilmington. Rather than treating the award only as a company milestone, the roofing contractor is positioning it as a homeowner-preparedness reminder for families and businesses across Wilmington, Raleigh and surrounding North Carolina communities.

The timing gives the award broader local relevance. Even a quieter forecast does not reduce the need for preparation: NOAA emphasizes that seasonal forecasts do not predict landfall and that one tropical storm or hurricane can still cause a disaster. The North Carolina Department of Insurance has also urged residents to prepare early, noting that hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 and that one storm can wreak havoc on a region of the state.

Against that backdrop, Choufani & Bailey says the most valuable roofing conversation is not simply who won an award, but whether homeowners are catching roof weaknesses before wind-driven rain, hail, lifted shingles, flashing failures or hidden attic moisture turn into larger property problems.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the viewers and local residents we serve every day in our communities," said James Bailey, co-founder of Choufani & Bailey Roofing and Restoration. "This award belongs to our entire team, but the bigger message for homeowners is preparation. A roof can look fine from the driveway and still have damage that becomes expensive later. We want people to have clear information early, not pressure or surprises after a leak shows up."

Founded in 2022, Choufani & Bailey was started in Wilmington by Sharbel Choufani and James Bailey after seeing homeowners deal with the mess, stress and poor workmanship too often associated with roofing projects. Demand for clearer communication, cleaner job sites, insurance-claim support and long-term property protection helped fuel the company's recent expansion into the Raleigh region.

Since its founding, Choufani & Bailey Roofing and Restoration has dedicated itself to building a reputation with homeowners in the communities it serves for delivering honest recommendations and the highest standard of workmanship. Choufani & Bailey offers a full suite of roofing and related exterior services including free roof inspections, roof repairs, roof replacements, roof installation, storm damage assessments, insurance restoration support, and more recently establishing itself as one of the leading fortified roofing contractors for residential and commercial property owners across Wilmington, Raleigh and surrounding communities. The Company's process emphasizes inspection, planning, installation, cleanup and final walkthroughs so homeowners understand what is happening before, during and after a roofing project.

A homeowner-preparedness checklist, not just an award announcement

As part of the announcement, Choufani & Bailey is encouraging North Carolina homeowners to take five practical steps before and after severe weather:

Walk the property after high wind or heavy rain and look for missing, lifted, curled or damaged shingles.

Check ceilings, attic spaces and exterior walls for new stains, moisture, damp insulation or soft spots.

Photograph visible damage, debris impact areas and storm dates before cleanup or temporary repairs.

Review homeowners insurance coverage, storm deductibles and documentation requirements before damage occurs.

Choose a licensed, insured contractor that provides a clear written inspection before major roofing work begins.

The company also encourages homeowners in storm-exposed communities to ask about stronger roof assemblies, proper installation details and available resilience options when repair or replacement is already being considered. In coastal North Carolina, roof decisions increasingly intersect with severe-weather preparedness, insurance affordability and long-term property value.

"Winning the Viewers' Choice matters because it tells us homeowners notice when contractors communicate, protect the property and stand behind their work," said Sharbel Choufani, co-founder of Choufani & Bailey Roofing and Restoration. "We are grateful for that trust, and we want to use it responsibly. If this recognition gets even a few more homeowners to inspect their roof, document a concern early or avoid a rushed storm-repair decision, then it has served a larger purpose."

More information about the 2026 WWAY3 Viewers' Choice Awards and other winners is available at wwaytv3.com/viewerschoiceawards/.

For more information or to schedule a roof inspection in the Wilmington or Raleigh areas, visit choufaniandbailey.com or call the Wilmington office at (910) 679-9449 or the Raleigh office at (919) 679-7769.

About Choufani & Bailey Roofing and Restoration

Choufani & Bailey Roofing and Restoration is a full-service roofing and restoration contractor serving Wilmington, Raleigh and surrounding North Carolina communities. Founded in Wilmington by Sharbel Choufani and James Bailey, the company provides residential and commercial roofing, roof inspections, roof repairs, roof replacements, roof installation, storm damage assessments and insurance restoration support. Choufani & Bailey is known for a local-first approach centered on workmanship, communication, property protection, cleanup and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit choufaniandbailey.com.

Media Contact

Choufani and Bailey Roofing Restoration LLC, Choufani & Bailey Roofing & Restoration LLC, 1 (910) 679-9449, [email protected], choufaniandbailey.com

SOURCE Choufani & Bailey Roofing & Restoration LLC