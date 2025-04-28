Wilmoth Law Firm Offers Legal Services Across Northwest Arkansas

Wilmoth Law Firm is proud to announce its official opening in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The firm offers dedicated legal representation rooted in integrity, experience, and a commitment to personalized client service. Conveniently located at 1111 Zion Road, Suite 2, Wilmoth Law Firm provides skilled legal support in complex legal matters, including but not limited to personal injury, bankruptcy, and Social Security Disability claims.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by Sammi Wilmoth, Esq., Wilmoth Law Firm values integrity, advocacy, and client-centered services to achieve the best possible solutions. It meets clients' goals through compassionate advocacy and support, ensuring comprehensive legal representation.

Ms. Wilmoth has over a decade of experience representing clients in legal matters involving personal injury, bankruptcy, Social Security Disability claims, and more. A dedicated and tenacious lawyer, she is committed to securing justice and outstanding results for her clients. Ms. Wilmoth regularly appears before state and federal courts and has established a strong record of success, including making case law and arguing before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorney Aaron C. Rooney, Esq. concentrates the bulk of his practice on family law matters. He also represents clients in business law, intellectual property, creditor bankruptcy, personal injury, replevin actions, and civil and criminal claims. He is an instructor at the University of Arkansas and an accomplished author of legal texts. Before entering the legal field, Mr. Rooney worked for many years helping retailers and global brands execute in-store promotions for Walmart vendors across four continents.

To learn more about Wilmoth Law Firm or to schedule a free consultation, call 479-443-8080 or visit www.wilmothwins.com. Located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Wilmoth Law Firm serves clients in the surrounding areas.

