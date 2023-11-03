Wilshire Law Firm Honored in 'Best Lawyers' Magazine Cover 2024

"Wilshire Law Firm is comprised of overachievers, top performers, and the hardest-working attorneys who really carry our cases to the next and highest levels. Our law firm is a place where we put our clients above anything else." -Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President." Post this

Wilshire Law Firm has served thousands of clients for more than 15 years, recovering well over $1 billion in verdicts and settlements on their behalf. Established in 2007 by Founding President Bobby Saadian, Esq., the firm consists of highly experienced, award-winning, and widely recognized attorneys – many of whom have been named among the top 1% of lawyers nationwide – representing clients in personal injury cases, employment law, and class-action lawsuits.

"Wilshire Law Firm is comprised of overachievers, top performers, and the hardest-working attorneys who really carry our cases to the next and highest levels. Our law firm is a place where we put our clients above anything else." -Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President."

About Wilshire Law Firm

Wilshire Law Firm has been consistently recognized as one of the "Best Law Firms" in the country by US News & World Report. Recognized as a "Premier 100 Trial Attorney" by The American Academy of Trial Attorneys, showcasing its skill and expertise in the field of trial advocacy, examples of recent notable cases won by Wilshire Law Firm include $35 million in truck accident lawsuits, $28.7 million in school district liability, and $12 million verdict for a wrongful death case. With client service being the No. 1 priority of the law firm, the firm's commitment to satisfactory results continues to drive expansion.

About "Best Lawyers"

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed publication company in the legal profession.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by their peers. For more than four decades, our publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.

Our lists of outstanding lawyers are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. If the votes for a lawyer are positive enough for recognition by Best Lawyers, that lawyer must maintain those votes in subsequent polls to remain in each edition. Lawyers are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Media Contact

Cheyne M. Jackson, Wilshire Law Firm, 1 800-692-9564, [email protected], wilshirelawfirm.com

SOURCE Wilshire Law Firm