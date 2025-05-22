Wilson Kester's Values Guide Advocacy at Michigan Supreme Court

Shelley Kester of Wilson Kester, The Empowered Divorce Source, addressed the Michigan Supreme Court to voice concerns about proposed changes to Rule 1.15 regarding client trust accounts. Speaking on behalf of clients and attorneys alike, Kester emphasized that the amendments could hinder personalized fee arrangements and undermine the collaborative attorney-client relationship.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embodying the firm's core values of truth, respect, collaboration, empowerment, and excellence, Shelley Kester of Wilson Kester addressed the Michigan Supreme Court today regarding proposed rule changes to client trust accounts that could impact the autonomy of the attorney-client relationship.

The proposed amendments to Rule 1.15 would impose rigid timing rules without regard for personalized arrangements between lawyer and client—potentially undermining what I consider a fundamental commitment of empowering clients as capable partners in their legal journey.

"At Wilson Kester, we believe in telling clients the truth about their options and respecting their ability to make informed decisions," Kester explained. "The current system works because it allows for collaborative fee agreements that honor each client's unique circumstances."

Demonstrating the firm's commitment to excellence in advocacy, Kester offered a thoughtful critique of the proposed changes while presenting constructive alternatives. She emphasized how standardized regulations, though well-intentioned, could inadvertently diminish the collaborative attorney-client relationship that leads to better and more tailored outcomes.

"The best client protection comes from empowerment through education—not from regulations that assume clients need protection from their chosen counsel," Kester noted, reflecting the firm's dedication to building client capability through transparent processes.

Kester's practical recommendations aligned perfectly with Wilson Kester's values: trust existing documentation procedures that already provide truth and transparency, recognize the mutual respect inherent in attorney-client relationships, and acknowledge the power of collaboration between informed professionals and capable clients.

The firm's commitment to straightforward excellence was evident in Kester's observation: "Don't fix what isn't broken."

Wilson Kester's approach emphasizes that legal representation should empower clients through respect for their intelligence and genuine collaboration—principles that guided Kester's advocacy before the Court.

The Michigan Supreme Court is expected to announce its decision on the proposed amendments in the coming months.

About Wilson Kester, The Empowered Divorce Source: Wilson Kester specializes in family law representation built on five core values: truth in all communications, respect for client capabilities, collaboration throughout the legal process, empowerment through education, and excellence in advocacy. The firm transforms legal challenges into opportunities for growth by ensuring clients fully understand both process and possibilities.

Contact Information: Wilson Kester, The Empowered Divorce Source Traverse City, MI 231-922-7230 www.wilsonkester.com

Media Contact

Morgan Barrera, Wilson Kester the Empowered Divorce Source, 1 2319226800, [email protected], www.wilsonkester.com

SOURCE Wilson Kester the Empowered Divorce Source