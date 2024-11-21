Wilson Park Dental Introduces Its New Office Location in Rapid City, SD

I am excited to welcome our patients to our improved office location and introduce them to our new team members. No matter what type of family dental care our patients need, we can accommodate them in our new space. Post this

The new office is a larger space and has room to grow. Advancing dental technology requires added equipment, and the new facility has the flexibility to accommodate these future developments.

In the new facility, patients will enjoy more privacy during their dental treatment. Patients will feel more relaxed and secure as they discuss personal health information with their dentist.

Along with expanding the office space, Dr. Haave has also employed new staff members: one assistant and one hygienist. The friendly, familiar faces patients have known for years will also be there to offer the same compassionate care.

Patients will receive the same top-notch care they enjoyed at the former location: cleanings, fillings, crowns, dental implants, and pediatric dentistry, among many other specialty services. The team at Wilson Park Dental will ensure the continuation of care.

Wilson Park Dental is thrilled to welcome new and existing patients to its larger facility on Mount Rushmore Road. The entire team looks forward to sharing the new space. Patients who need dental care in Rapid City and the surrounding area are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment.

"I am excited to welcome our patients to our improved office location and introduce them to our new team members," said Dr. Kate Haave. "No matter what type of family dental care our patients need, we can accommodate them in our new space. As dental innovations emerge, we will adopt these new technologies to improve patient outcomes."

Wilson Park Dental provides the following dental services:

General Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry

Invisalign® Clear Aligners

Dental Implant Restoration

Sleep Apnea Treatment

Periodontal Procedures

About Wilson Park Dental

Wilson Park Dental provides dental care for the entire family. Offering services from preventive care to advanced restorations, the practice supports patients' complete oral health needs. Wilson Park Dental is located at 2006 Mt. Rushmore Road, Suite 1, Rapid City, SD 57701. To learn more, call 605-343-9352 or visit https://www.wilsonparkdental.com.

