Wimmer Communities and Crescent Hotels & Resorts Announce the Opening of Dual-Branded Marriott Property

The Poplar Creek Town Center is a vibrant, multi-use development designed to foster a strong sense of community and connectedness through its walkable, integrated open-air spaces. The charming town square-inspired restaurants and shops offer a sophisticated urban lifestyle. Retail, services, and dining options are available across the ground-level Shops of Poplar Creek, the adjoining Town Center, and the Gateway building. Additionally, the development features architecturally diverse residential buildings known as The Poplar Creek Club, which provide an array of amenities and overlook the Poplar Creek Preserve.

"When conceptualizing The Marriott Center, we focused on seamlessly integrating it with the Poplar Creek Town Center," said John Wimmer, Executive Vice President of Wimmer Communities. "Our goal was to elevate the hotel experience and ensure both properties positively impacted all our guests. We take pride in cultivating a warm, welcoming environment for everyone who visits."

"A town center should be the heart and soul of the community, cultivating a sense of place for residents and visitors alike. Poplar Creek Town Center has done just that by providing a sense of belonging, coupled with premier services to guests, residents, and visitors. Our partnership with Wimmer Communities for The Marriott Center has been exceptionally rewarding, and we eagerly anticipate expanding our collaboration with future projects," said Michael George, Founder and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

The Town of Brookfield was strategically selected as the location for Poplar Creek Town Center due to its proximity to major roadways, vibrant community, and ample space to accommodate a project of this scale. Designed with sustainability in mind, the development preserves local woods and wetlands, as well as the creation of new park areas and playgrounds, pedestrian bridges, and trails. The development seamlessly integrates with surrounding infrastructure and offers convenient access to various public transit options.

Wimmer Communities is a family-owned and locally operated firm specializing in real estate development, brokerage, construction, and property management. The company owns, operates, and manages over thirty-five properties, including apartment communities, independent and assisted living senior residences, commercial properties, and hotels across the Milwaukee metropolitan area. With more high-quality properties currently under development, Wimmer Communities is committed to ensuring that the quality of living is as important as the location. This dedication is reflected in their team of craftsmen and service management personnel who strive to deliver outstanding customer service and create exciting, comfortable, secure, and convenient residences. Additionally, Wimmer Communities fosters a respectful and positive work environment for its employees, valuing equality among all staff members. The company also takes its role in the community seriously, actively participating in the arts, health, education, recreation, and environmental initiatives.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms, and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

