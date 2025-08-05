Win a Dreamy 6-Night Culinary Retreat at One of Tuscany's Most Magical Castles

"This retreat is a love letter to the places and flavors that shape every Solstice Savory Pie." Marnie Coots, Founder of Solstice Foodie Retreats Post this

This immersive culinary experience, valued at €5,000, is more than a vacation—it's a taste of the inspiration behind every Solstice Savory Pie.

Founded by retreat host and food entrepreneur Marnie Coots, Solstice Savory Pies began with one idea: that a wholesome, beautifully crafted meal should bring the spirit of European cooking into your home. Marnie's pies—like the Provencale Chicken, Tuscan Italian Sausage, Napa Steak, and Porcini Portobello Truffle Risotto—are rooted in her travels through small towns, bustling markets, and rolling landscapes across France and Italy.

Through Solstice Foodie Retreats, she invites others to step into those same landscapes. This giveaway grants guests a rare opportunity to stay at Castello di Potentino, a 1,000-year-old privately owned castle nestled in the hills of Southern Tuscany. Recently recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the "20 Castles Around the World You Need to See" (ranked #14), Castello di Potentino is celebrated for its fairytale charm, Etruscan roots, intimate setting, and working wine estate hidden below Monte Amiata, the tallest dormant volcano in Tuscany.

Days at the retreat are filled with hands-on cooking classes, wine tastings, foraging walks, and long-table dinners in the castle's grand dining room.

"This retreat is a love letter to the places and flavors that shape every Solstice Savory Pie," says Coots. "It's not just about food—it's about slowing down, connecting with culture, other guests and finding joy in the simple beauty of a shared meal."

The Giveaway Includes:

A 6-night, 7-day stay for two at Castello di Potentino, a working wine estate in Tuscany

All meals, curated wines, cocktails, and chef-led cooking classes

Private shuttle to and from the Grosseto train station

Daily activities: wine tastings, foraging walks, cooking classes, and more

A taste of the authentic landscapes and kitchens that inspired the Solstice Savory Pies collection

A special Solstice Savory Pie dinner to end the retreat, featuring wild boar from the Potentino Valley in her Tuscan Italian Sausage Pot Pie.

Airfare is not included.

How to Enter:

To be eligible, participants must:

Join the Solstice Savory Pies email list

Remain subscribed through the giveaway period

One winner will be chosen and announced on December 1, 2025. No purchase necessary.

Enter the giveaway here:

https://solsticesavorypies.com/pages/tuscany-2026-retreat-giveaway

Follow us on Instagram:

@solsticesavorypies

Just Announced: Our Loire Valley Château Foodie Retreat

Solstice Foodie Retreats is expanding beyond Tuscany! We now offer a second unforgettable experience in the Loire Valley, France. Set at a privately owned chateau surrounded by mossy woods that feel like stepping back in time, this 5-night retreat features traditional French cooking classes, wine tastings in underground caves where people once lived, and slow, peaceful mornings among ancient trees and birdsong.

Discover more about this experience:

solsticesavorypies.com/pages/loire-valley-france-foodie-retreats-2026

Retreats Inspired by Flavor and Place:

Solstice Foodie Retreats hosts a few thoughtfully curated retreats each year to Tuscany and France in the spring and fall. These immersive getaways are perfect for anyone longing to reconnect with food, nature, and meaningful experiences in breathtaking European settings.

Whether you're savoring a golden, all-butter puff pastry pie at home or exploring the landscapes of Europe in person, Solstice Savory Pies offers a way to connect to something meaningful: food, story, and place.

About Solstice Savory Pies:

Solstice Savory Pies is a California-based gourmet pie company creating French puff pastry pot pies with slow-simmered, globally inspired fillings. Available online for nationwide shipping, in specialty grocers, and at West Coast farmers markets, Solstice Savory Pies brings restaurant-quality meals to your table—ready to bake and rooted in real culinary journeys.

About Solstice Foodie Retreats:

Solstice Foodie Retreats curates immersive travel experiences for those who crave culture, connection, and a deeper taste of place. Led by founder Marnie Coots, these small-group retreats off the beaten path in Tuscany and the Loire Valley, invite guests to step into the kitchens, woods, and traditions that shape the soul of European cuisine.

Contact: [email protected]

Website: solsticesavorypies.com

Instagram: @solsticesavorypies

Media Contact

marnie coots, Solstice Savory Pies Inc., 1 5304092097, [email protected], https://solsticesavorypies.com/

SOURCE Solstice Savory Pies Inc.