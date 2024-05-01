Win a Rivian R1 Series Premium Electric Vehicle! Drawing on July 13, 2024

EAC's First Annual EV Raffle! Support Our Mission to Build A Greener Future Today! Post this

Buy Your Ticket today!

Drawing

Only 5000 tickets will be sold!

Drawing to be held at 7pm EDT on July 13, 2024.

*Your odds of winning your customizable Rivian R1T (truck) or R1S (SUV) are excellent.

Winner Announced July 13, 2024

Your $200 ticket purchase supports our work to eliminate carbon emissions and deploy renewable energy at scale.

The Environmental Action Community of WNC (EAC) is dedicated to creating a resilient mountain environment by promoting clean energy access and fostering community engagement. We strive to grow a community with renewable energy sources for transportation, homes, and businesses and build the necessary infrastructure to ensure equal access for all.

We want to supercharge the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to build out robust green infrastructure in our community. For just $200, the proceeds from the raffle will fund our big vision of a world with non-polluting, carbon-free, renewable energy for all.

Solar Arrays

Widely available Level 2 EV Chargers

Assisting with the purchase of EVs to electrify public works and police fleets

Upgrading low-income residences to lower energy burden and spread the fruits of beneficial electrification

Prize Delivery

Once a winner is randomly selected on July 13, EAC will contact you to determine your preferred build and specifications. See FAQs for more info. In short, we want to become the most electrified community in America and teach others how to get there.

The EAC is a feisty local environmental policy and advocacy nonprofit in the beautiful mountains of western North Carolina. Our efforts have spearheaded the creation of an Environmental Sustainability Board (ESB) in our community and the adoption of net zero emissions by 2050 by several regional municipalities.

We are all in on the transition to a clean economy that leaves no one behind. Join us in building a clean energy future, today!

Media Contact

William HIte, EAC, 1 406-925-9350, [email protected], https://www.eacevraffle.org/

