Win Bosch Power Tools and More in Woodcraft's Bosch Power Play Giveaway

Woodcraft has partnered with Bosch to offer a selection of most-wanted power tools as sweepstakes prizes, as well as some popular companion items from WoodRiver and Whiteside.

Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 31.

PRIZES

Grand Prize includes: Bosch 12" Dual-Bevel Miter Saw, Bosch Gravity-Rise Miter Saw Stand with Wheels, and WoodRiver 12" 90T Saw Blade – approximately $1,038 value.

2nd Place includes: Bosch 2¼ HP Plunge and Fixed-Base Router Kit, Bosch 6-Piece Trim and Edging Router Bit Set, WoodRiver Puzzle and Charcuterie Router Templates, and a Whiteside ⅜" Guide Bushing and ¼" SH Router Bit – approximately $309 value.

3rd Place includes: Bosch 1 HP Variable Speed Palm Router, Bosch 22-oz Bison Tumbler and Cap, and (3) Whiteside ¼" SH Router Bits – approximately $169 value.

HOW TO ENTER

(1) Go to any Woodcraft store and scan the QR code on the in-store signage to complete the entry form.

(2) To enter by Internet, go to woodcraft.com/pages/giveaway and complete the registration form by following the instructions at the website.

(3) To enter by mail, on a 3" x 5" card in black or blue ink, hand-print your full name, complete home address including zip code, home telephone number with area code, email address (if available), and mail in a first-class stamped envelope to: Bosch Power Play Giveaway, c/o Woodcraft, P.O. Box 1686, Parkersburg, WV 26102-1686, Attention: Lori Harper.

Only one entry per household will be accepted from legal residents of the USA who are at least 18 years old.

Winners will be selected by random drawing, on or before April 15, 2024, from all eligible entries received by 12:00 am midnight EST March 31, 2024. The winners will be notified by telephone or by email within approximately 7 days of the drawing.

See complete sweepstakes rules and detail at woodcraft.com/pages/sweepstakes.

