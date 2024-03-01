Win Bosch Power Tools and More in Woodcraft's Bosch Power Play Giveaway

Woodworkers, DIYers and fixer uppers are encouraged to enter the Bosch Power Play Giveaway from Woodcraft for a chance to win one of three woodworking tools packages.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether you are a weekend woodworker, a home DIYer or a fixer-upper out of necessity, everyone wants more power tools to get jobs done quicker. Three lucky winners will add tools and accessories to their workshops in Woodcraft's Bosch Power Play Giveaway in March.
"Woodcraft has partnered with Bosch to offer a selection of most-wanted power tools as sweepstakes prizes, as well as some popular companion items from WoodRiver and Whiteside," said Beth Coffey, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "The Grand Prize package is valued at more than $1,000 and includes a Bosch 12" Dual-Bevel Miter Saw with a stand and blade. Be sure to enter if you could use this in your woodworking endeavors!"
Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 31.
PRIZES
Grand Prize includes: Bosch 12" Dual-Bevel Miter Saw, Bosch Gravity-Rise Miter Saw Stand with Wheels, and WoodRiver 12" 90T Saw Blade – approximately $1,038 value.
2nd Place includes: Bosch 2¼ HP Plunge and Fixed-Base Router Kit, Bosch 6-Piece Trim and Edging Router Bit Set, WoodRiver Puzzle and Charcuterie Router Templates, and a Whiteside ⅜" Guide Bushing and ¼" SH Router Bit – approximately $309 value.
3rd Place includes: Bosch 1 HP Variable Speed Palm Router, Bosch 22-oz Bison Tumbler and Cap, and (3) Whiteside ¼" SH Router Bits – approximately $169 value.
HOW TO ENTER
(1) Go to any Woodcraft store and scan the QR code on the in-store signage to complete the entry form.
(2) To enter by Internet, go to woodcraft.com/pages/giveaway and complete the registration form by following the instructions at the website.
(3) To enter by mail, on a 3" x 5" card in black or blue ink, hand-print your full name, complete home address including zip code, home telephone number with area code, email address (if available), and mail in a first-class stamped envelope to: Bosch Power Play Giveaway, c/o Woodcraft, P.O. Box 1686, Parkersburg, WV 26102-1686, Attention: Lori Harper.
Only one entry per household will be accepted from legal residents of the USA who are at least 18 years old.
Winners will be selected by random drawing, on or before April 15, 2024, from all eligible entries received by 12:00 am midnight EST March 31, 2024. The winners will be notified by telephone or by email within approximately 7 days of the drawing.
See complete sweepstakes rules and detail at woodcraft.com/pages/sweepstakes.
To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].
Media Contact
Lori Harper, Woodcraft, 304-865-4107, [email protected], woodcraft.com
SOURCE Woodcraft
Share this article