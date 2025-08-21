Wind Creek Hospitality Engages Colicchio Consulting to Elevate Food & Beverage at its Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort

Colicchio Consulting, which assists the world's finest hotels and casinos in planning for and securing unique food and beverage experiences, has advised Wind Creek Hospitality in the reimagining of the food and beverage outlets at its Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort. Post this

Additional outlets include:

"Food Bazaar" by Fabio Viviani: A modern reimagination of the traditional casino buffet, Food Bazaar comprises six unique venues offering diverse, chef-driven fast-casual concepts in a relaxed setting. Modeled after top-tier food halls across the country, it's designed to satisfy a variety of palates with creativity and convenience.

buffet, Food Bazaar comprises six unique venues offering diverse, chef-driven fast-casual concepts in a relaxed setting. Modeled after top-tier food halls across the country, it's designed to satisfy a variety of palates with creativity and convenience. "Shuck It" Oyster Bar: A lively seafood destination offering freshly shucked oysters, classic gumbo, and a wide range of seafood favorites in a festive and approachable environment.

"The Spot", an American Diner: Located just off the casino floor, this American diner combines grab-and-go convenience with classic American fare.

A Dynamic Culinary Partnership

"We are proud to have partnered with Wind Creek. Chef Viviani's guest-centric culinary vision stood out during our process, as it aligned so well with the goals and culture of the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort," said Trip Schneck, Principal at Colicchio Consulting. "At a hotel where 'every moment is a winning moment,' Chef Viviani's new culinary hub is serving as a dynamic engine for F&B growth and profitability. The newly created food and beverage programming at the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort will serve as a true differentiator amongst its competitive set."

"I could not be more thrilled with this opportunity to partner with Wind Creek Hospitality and to provide its Chicago Southland guests with some great new concepts," said the high-energy Viviani. "The Colicchio Team runs a very thorough vetting process. It was a true competition, and we are proud that our group met all their criteria and emerged as the winner. Competition motivates us!"

Colicchio Consulting was selected thanks to its four decades of experience in delivering elevated culinary concepts tailored to the luxury hospitality sector. Wind Creek Chicago Southland marks the third collaboration between Wind Creek Hospitality and Colicchio, following successful partnerships at Wind Creek Atmore and Wind Creek Wetumpka in Alabama—both of which included the transformation of traditional buffets into modern food hall experiences.

"We are delighted with the results of our work with Colicchio for our Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort," said Brent Pinkston, Chief Operating Officer at Wind Creek Hospitality. "Their data-driven approach to food and beverage and ability to bring exceptional talent to our property, have been invaluable. We could not be more excited about the future of F&B at Wind Creek Hospitality."

For more information, visit www.colicchioconsulting.com.

About Colicchio Consulting

Colicchio Consulting is a leading strategic management firm bringing together the world's most distinctive hotels and top culinary talent through data driven competitive processes. The firm is managed by leading practitioners and visionaries from the fields of hospitality, real estate development, law and restaurant management who bring unmatched resources for bringing together hotel owners, mixed use developers and restaurant operators to create innovative culinary partnerships. For more information, visit http://colicchioconsulting.com/.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland, Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

Must be 21 years of age or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

Media Contact

Michael Frenkel, Colicchio Consulting, 1 2013177035, [email protected], www.colicchioconsulting.com

SOURCE Colicchio Consulting