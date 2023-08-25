Windfall Achieves Renewed SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Demonstrating Unwavering Dedication to Data Security

Windfall, the Most Trusted and Accurate Provider of People Data Insights, Underlines its Pledge to Data Security through Successful SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall Data, Inc. ("Windfall"), the most trusted authority in delivering accurate and democratized people intelligence, proudly announces the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to safeguarding data integrity and security. This is Windfall's third successful SOC 2 Type 2 certification in as many years.

As a respected industry benchmark for technology and service enterprises, SOC 2 Type 2 certification mandates rigorous adherence to stringent information security protocols. In alignment with this, Windfall enlisted the services of Boulay PLLP, an independent auditing firm, to evaluate internal controls encompassing security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. Aligned with the Trust Services Criteria outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 certification report stands as the highest certification of data security excellence and reconfirms Windfall's commitment to safeguarding both corporate and customer data.

"From its inception, data security and privacy have stood as cornerstones of Windfall's principles," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Windfall. "We continue to make this a high-priority for our processes to safeguard customer data. This marks our third successful year achieving the Type 2 certification and we're pleased to bring this continued diligence to our daily operations."

Windfall employs advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to meticulously process extensive datasets. Windfall's proprietary platform enables organizations to glean deep insights and integrate them into their workflows. Recognizing the sensitivity of such data, Windfall has developed its infrastructure with security measures aimed at safeguarding against data breaches and unauthorized access.

Cory Tucker, Co-Founder and CTO of Windfall, commented, "We are committed to delivering controls and safeguards to protect our customers' sensitive data. This year's certification means much more as we have reached this milestone for the third straight year."

Windfall's SOC 2 Type 2 recertification is a testament to its continuous pursuit of excellence in data security, further empowering its customers to harness transformative insights while upholding the highest standards of privacy protection. Windfall has controls in place to ensure the security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity of its customers' data.

ABOUT WINDFALL:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 800 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, see www.windfall.com.

