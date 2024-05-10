Windfall Announces New Affinaquest Advancement RM Integration, Empowering Nonprofits to Automate Wealth Screenings

"We are excited to leverage the combined power of Windfall's wealth intelligence and AI modeling within the Affinaquest Advancement RM platform. We asked Windfall if they could support us by developing this seamless integration, and they have delivered." —Scott VanDeusen, St. John's University Post this

"We are excited to announce our new bidirectional integration with Affinaquest Advancement RM", said Arup Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder of Windfall. "Affinaquest is a forward-thinking CRM built to meet the needs of higher education advancement teams, and the integration with Windfall will allow these teams to enhance their prospect research capabilities and build stronger, lasting relationships across their many constituencies."

Given Windfall's unique data and AI capabilities paired with its unwavering commitment to accuracy, organizations that use Affinaquest Advancement RM can seamlessly leverage this critical information for workflows, analysis, and strategic planning. The native integration enables Affinquest Advancement RM administrators to have complete control of access, page layouts, and data that is not delivered through an iframe.

"Windfall and Affinaquest represent the next wave of tools and technologies that are revolutionizing institutional advancement," said Scott VanDeusen, Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations at St. John's University. "We are excited to leverage the combined power of Windfall's wealth intelligence and AI modeling within the Affinaquest Advancement RM platform. We asked Windfall if they could support us by developing this seamless integration, and they have delivered."

The integration is now available to Windfall customers who utilize Affinaquest Advancement RM as their CRM. Register for the upcoming webinar to learn more, or visit windfall.com to request a demo.

ABOUT WINDFALL:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 850 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.

Media Contact

Rick Lindquist, Windfall, 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com

SOURCE Windfall