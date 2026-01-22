Windfall Announces New Hires to Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

"Welcoming Iain, Kathleen, and Nilesh to our leadership team is a significant milestone. Their collective experience in building world-class go-to-market organizations will be a force multiplier for our mission to provide the most accurate people intelligence in the market."—Arup Banerjee Post this

The addition of these three seasoned leaders underscores Windfall's commitment to democratizing access to the industry's most precise, deterministic people intelligence. By strengthening every touchpoint of the customer journey, Windfall is poised to scale the operational impact and activation of high-fidelity insights for its 1,500+ customers across the enterprise, financial services, and nonprofit sectors.

Meet the New Executives

Iain Denham, VP of Sales: Iain joins Windfall to lead the company's sales organization and drive revenue expansion across all segments. With 20 years of experience in the technology and data sectors, Iain has built and scaled high-performing sales teams at companies including Samsara and Meraki. At Windfall, Iain is focused on leading teams that identify and solve critical business needs through the strategic activation of high-fidelity people intelligence.

Kathleen Atkins, VP of Marketing: Kathleen leads Windfall's marketing organization. She brings over 15 years of experience building and scaling marketing teams at high-growth companies, including SuccessKPI and Digital Realty. At Windfall, Kathleen is focused on expanding market adoption and articulating the company's value proposition to support its next phase of growth.

Nilesh Murthy, VP of Customer Success: Nilesh leads the Customer Success team, ensuring that every Windfall customer achieves measurable business outcomes. He brings over 20 years of experience in customer experience, retention, and value realization from his time at Trove, Segment, and Oracle. At Windfall, Nilesh is focused on deepening customer partnerships, accelerating time-to-value, and embedding Windfall's insights into client workflows.

Accelerating Go-to-Market Operations and Accelerating AI Innovation

"As we start 2026, we are focused on scaling our impact and delivering even greater value to our customers," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Windfall. "Welcoming Iain, Kathleen, and Nilesh to our leadership team is a significant milestone. Their collective experience in building world-class go-to-market organizations will be a force multiplier for our mission to provide the most accurate people intelligence in the market."

Since its inception in 2016, Windfall has secured more than $100 million of investment to fuel its vision to democratize access, workflows, and insights on people. The US-based company empowers more than 1,500 organizations across several key verticals, including nonprofit, financial services, travel and hospitality, and retail. Organizations ranging from Make-A-Wish America to Inspirato rely on Windfall to fuel measurable business outcomes. The company is actively hiring, and open positions are listed on Windfall's careers page.

About Windfall

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.

