Windfall Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for 4th Year, Reaffirming Commitment to Data Security

"We are honored to have renewed our SOC 2 Type 2 certification," said Arup Banerjee, Co-Founder and CEO of Windfall. "This accomplishment highlights our relentless focus on data security and our commitment to providing our clients with a secure and trustworthy environment. Our team's dedication to implementing and maintaining robust security measures is at the core of our success."

Windfall's dedication to security extends beyond the SOC 2 certification. The company employs a comprehensive approach to data protection, including regular security assessments, encryption of sensitive data, and implementation of best practices. By prioritizing data security, Windfall ensures the reliability and integrity of its technology solutions, enabling clients to focus on their core business objectives with peace of mind.

"Maintaining SOC 2 Type 2 certification is not just about compliance; it's about fostering trust and ensuring that our clients can rely on us to protect their most valuable information," added Dan Stevens, Co-Founder and COO of Windfall. "We continuously invest in advanced security technologies and employee training to stay ahead of emerging threats and to uphold our commitment to excellence in data security."

As Windfall continues to expand its offerings and serve a growing customer base, the renewed SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner in the technology sector. Customers can be assured that Windfall remains steadfast in its mission to deliver secure, innovative, and high-quality data and AI-enabled solutions.

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,000 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, see www.windfall.com.

