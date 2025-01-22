Windfall Launches Enhanced Bloomerang Integration to Automate and Streamline Wealth Screening for Nonprofits

The new bi-directional integration enables nonprofits to access Windfall's wealth screening natively within Bloomerang.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall Data, Inc. ("Windfall"), the most trusted and accurate provider of wealth intelligence and AI for nonprofit organizations, announced today the launch of its bi-directional integration with Bloomerang, a community-focused nonprofit donor management platform. The enhanced integration will provide automated wealth screenings, career intelligence, and AI natively within Bloomerang.
Historically, Windfall only enabled a read-only integration with Bloomerang. With the new, automated bi-directional integration, fundraising professionals can generate reports, develop dashboards, and automate workflows within Bloomerang based on Windfall's enriched data. The improved integration demonstrates Windfall's ongoing commitment to democratize access to data and AI within the nonprofit ecosystem.
"Windfall exists to make organizations more data-driven. Enabling customers to access wealth and career intelligence directly in Bloomerang eases the friction of using data in daily workflows," said Arup Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder of Windfall. "By integrating with donor management software, we give back valuable time and resources that would have been otherwise spent on administrative tasks. We're excited to make shared Bloomerang and Windfall customers more efficient and effective by bringing these two systems closer together."
Specifically, Bloomerang customers will now benefit from:
- Identification & Prioritization: Development professionals can now find high-potential donors and bubble them up for outreach with accurate data refreshed on a weekly basis.
- Segmentation & Finding Hidden Gems: Group donors or constituents into cohorts to determine where you have the most potential for development efforts.
- Engaging with Donors at the Right Time: Utilizing life events or triggers, organizations can now personalize and reach out at the right time.
- Powered by Best-in-Class AI: Windfall's Predictive and Generative AI supercharge nonprofit fundraising efforts with streamlined scores and recommendations built for your organization.
Windfall's enhanced Bloomerang integration is now available to Windfall customers who utilize Bloomerang as their donor management solution. To learn more, visit windfall.com to request a demo.
ABOUT WINDFALL:
Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,000 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.
