Windfall Launches Enhanced Bloomerang Integration to Automate and Streamline Wealth Screening for Nonprofits

We are excited to unveil our new bi-directional integration with Bloomerang. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering nonprofits with advanced tools they need to enhance their fundraising strategies and build stronger, lasting relationships with the right donors and constituents.

"Windfall exists to make organizations more data-driven. Enabling customers to access wealth and career intelligence directly in Bloomerang eases the friction of using data in daily workflows," said Arup Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder of Windfall. "By integrating with donor management software, we give back valuable time and resources that would have been otherwise spent on administrative tasks. We're excited to make shared Bloomerang and Windfall customers more efficient and effective by bringing these two systems closer together."

Specifically, Bloomerang customers will now benefit from:

Identification & Prioritization: Development professionals can now find high-potential donors and bubble them up for outreach with accurate data refreshed on a weekly basis.

Segmentation & Finding Hidden Gems: Group donors or constituents into cohorts to determine where you have the most potential for development efforts.

Engaging with Donors at the Right Time: Utilizing life events or triggers, organizations can now personalize and reach out at the right time.

Powered by Best-in-Class AI: Windfall's Predictive and Generative AI supercharge nonprofit fundraising efforts with streamlined scores and recommendations built for your organization.

Windfall's enhanced Bloomerang integration is now available to Windfall customers who utilize Bloomerang as their donor management solution. To learn more, visit windfall.com to request a demo.

ABOUT WINDFALL:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,000 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.

