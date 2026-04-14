Windfall Launches Market Insights to Give Executive Teams Always-On TAM Intelligence

"Windfall Market Insights turns 'gut-feel' strategy into data-backed execution. We are empowering leaders to interact with their market the way they actually think—in real time—ensuring they never miss a pocket of opportunity." —Arup Banerjee Post this

Introducing Windfall Market Insights: Always-On Intelligence

Windfall Market Insights is a US-focused market intelligence layer built directly on top of Windfall's proprietary people graph. By leveraging data refreshed weekly, the platform goes beyond estimated demographics to help organizations answer three critical questions:

Who is really in the market today by state, metro, and neighborhood?

How has that market shifted over the last 3, 6, or 12 months?

Where is there meaningful white space versus strong penetration?

"There's a moment every executive team hits when the slide deck stops being enough," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Windfall. "Market Insights turns 'gut-feel' strategy into data-backed execution. We are empowering leaders to interact with their market the way they actually think—in real time—ensuring they never miss a pocket of opportunity."

AI-Native Exploration from Insight to Action

Windfall Market Insights is designed to be AI-native from day one. Users can ask questions of their customer data in natural language, such as "Show me where affluent households grew fastest where we are under-penetrated", and see those answers rendered instantly as maps and trend visuals. Executives and operators can interact with their market the way they already think and talk about it, without relying on data science teams.

Because Windfall Market Insights sits alongside the broader Windfall People Intelligence & AI Application, there is a clear bridge from insight to action. Once an opportunity is identified, teams can move directly into data enrichment, predictive modeling, and campaign activation within a single, unified workflow.

Join the First Look Webinar

Windfall will host a live webinar and product demonstration on Tuesday, April 14, at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. The session, titled "Windfall Market Insights: Understand Your Total Addressable Market and Shifts Over Time," will showcase live use cases across luxury retail, travel & hospitality, financial services, and the nonprofit sector. Reserve your spot here.

About Windfall:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Atkins, Windfall Data, Inc., 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com

SOURCE Windfall Data, Inc.