Windfall Launches New Nonprofit SaaS & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application to Drive High-Performance Fundraising Teams

Challenges facing fundraisers on legacy tooling include, but are not limited to: ongoing wealth screening, data enrichment, predictive modeling, gift officer portfolio allocation, and segmenting cohorts of donors and prospects to maximize giving and retention. Windfall, founded in 2016, was built to help address these problems with accurate data, easy-to-use workflows, and AI solutions to drive fundraising efforts for nonprofits.

Windfall's new SaaS application for nonprofits solves many of the aforementioned challenges by providing an easy-to-use, on-demand, self-service interface to give fundraising and prospect research teams tools to leverage data and AI in daily workflows easily. Windfall's new SaaS application is powered by Windfall's precise household-level wealth data, career intelligence, and AI models to help nonprofit organizations:

Identify high-value donors and prospects based on wealth insights, career intelligence, and propensity scores. Nonprofit development organizations can uncover top prospects on an ongoing basis with Windfall's weekly data refresh with automated workflows.

Understand / segment constituents for fundraising teams engaged with existing constituents. Windfall can help identify hidden gems, lapsed donors, and the highest propensity donors for cultivation.

Automate engagement workflows for gift officers, email outreach, direct mail, retargeting efforts, and more. Leverage Windfall's data and AI models to engage and steward your constituents to meet fundraising goals.

Insights & donor profiles for nonprofit fundraising teams to drill into specific contextual data and donor profiles with GenAI capabilities to empower Major Gift Officers or Executives

"Windfall works with thousands of nonprofits across the nation. Our goal is to democratize data-driven fundraising tools and strategies for large and small nonprofit organizations with best-in-class data, software, and artificial intelligence (AI). With the launch of our new SaaS application, we have made a gigantic leap for development teams to activate data within minutes versus weeks or months," said Arup Banerjee, Windfall's CEO and Co-founder. "Nonprofit organizations will now accelerate development strategy in a fraction of the time and see results much more quickly than historical approaches."

Windfall has released more about its nonprofit offerings at https://www.windfall.com/solutions/nonprofit.

