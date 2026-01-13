Windfall Secures 5th Consecutive SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Data Security

"Completing our latest SOC 2 Type 2 certification is not just about compliance; it's about honoring the trust our customers place in us."—Arup Banerjee Post this

For Windfall's more than 1,500 data-driven customers, this fifth annual certification offers a clear signal of the company's robust security posture. It demonstrates that Windfall has a comprehensive framework in place to mitigate risks, ensure data protection, and provide a secure environment for processing and storing customer data. Especially as organizations embrace data and AI solutions, securing sensitive customer data with best-in-class certifications is a must in 2026.

"Data security and privacy have been core company values since our inception," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Windfall. "Completing our latest SOC 2 Type 2 certification is not just about compliance; it's about honoring the trust our customers place in us. This unqualified audit opinion reflects our team's continuous hard work and our ongoing investment in advanced security technologies and best practices to protect the most valuable asset—our customers' data."

The audit was performed by an independent, AICPA-accredited firm, Boulay PLLP, which reviewed Windfall's controls over the past year. As Windfall continues to expand its offerings and serve a growing customer base, the renewed SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner in the technology sector. Customers can be assured that Windfall remains steadfast in its mission to deliver secure, innovative, and high-quality data and AI-enabled solutions.

About Windfall

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.

Media Contact

