Windfall Secures $65 Million in Funding from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

"We are thrilled to secure this investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. From our first meeting with the team, it was clear that they understood the importance of proprietary data, including our impressive net worth and investable assets data," said Arup Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO of Windfall. "Especially as AI and AI solutions continue to proliferate exponentially, the importance of quality and fresh data will be one of the most important ingredients and differentiations."

Windfall maintains a data asset to empower downstream AI solutions in addition to delivering predictive-AI modeling and generative-AI solutions that accelerate data-driven decisions and workflows. Organizations can use its SaaS application and insights to activate data in multiple systems and channels.

"Data is a critical component of go-to-market operations and AI solutions. Whether it's sales, fundraising, marketing, or account management, we believe that accurate and up-to-date data & AI is absolutely necessary for businesses to succeed," said Pete Chung, Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. "We are thrilled to support Windfall and their team as they embark on the next phase of their expansion and growth."

"We believe Windfall's differentiated dataset and AI-workflow solutions set the company apart," continued Steve Cao, Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. "It's clear to us that they are a thought leader that will be mission critical for successful data-driven organizations and are quickly gaining traction across a variety of different verticals."

Windfall's customers integrate through their system-of-record like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Snowflake, Blackbaud, etc. The company enables automated enrichment services, predictive or machine learning modeling solutions, and AI-generated audiences for paid media. For go-to-market teams, Windfall's SaaS application enables discovery of key segments, AI-powered recommended personas, and workflow automation.

"We're excited to partner with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital during the current wave of AI," said Dan Stevens, Co-founder and COO of Windfall. "We believe Windfall will transform how go-to-market teams operate with accurate data and AI workflows."

Windfall is trusted by leading organizations like: Wheels Up, CAPTRUST, University of Michigan, and Make-A-Wish America. To learn more about Windfall and its solutions, visit www.windfall.com.

About Windfall:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.

About Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital:

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the growth-focused private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital targets growth equity and credit investments within technology, healthcare, consumer, digital media and other high-growth sectors. For over three decades, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital has successfully pursued growth investment opportunities and has completed investments in over 200 companies, leveraging the global brand and network of Morgan Stanley.

Media Contact

Rick Lindquist, Windfall Data, Inc., 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com

SOURCE Windfall Data, Inc.