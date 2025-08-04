Windfall Unveils AI Copilot to Accelerate Data Exploration & Activation for Go-to-Market Teams

Built on its proprietary people graph, Windfall launches new AI Copilot to help teams advance data-driven strategies and decisions with best-in-class people data and native AI solutions.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Windfall Data, Inc. ("Windfall"), the most trusted and accurate provider of people intelligence and AI-driven workflow solutions, today announced the launch of Windfall AI Copilot: a groundbreaking innovation to help go-to-market teams seamlessly explore and activate their people data. Built on Windfall's proprietary people graph, AI Copilot is a conversational partner that combines years of predictive and generative AI experience with precise wealth, career, and life event data. With this new functionality, teams can quickly prioritize leads, segment their CRM, uncover opportunities, and execute sales and marketing campaigns—all within a single, unified workflow.
Go-to-market teams face mounting pressure to become more data-driven and AI-driven, but many are held back by fragmented tools, siloed systems, and dashboards that lack context or actionable next steps. Windfall's AI Copilot is purpose-built to overcome these challenges within a secure platform, enabling decisions to be made in minutes rather than weeks or months.
"With more data than ever before, many teams don't know where to start. Dashboards are simply not enough since you may not even know what to analyze," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-founder of Windfall. "With Windfall's AI Copilot, customers can unlock the full potential of their data, using our proven predictive AI and generative AI solutions. We are empowering organizations to do more with their resources by turning fragmented data into strategic action."
Windfall AI Copilot is purpose-built to solve the challenges of disconnected systems and complex tools. By integrating Windfall's proprietary people graph and AI directly into customers' workflows, Windfall AI Copilot empowers teams to:
- Understand underlying data and trends: Where are you having success? Where can you shift resources? Find patterns in your data quickly.
- Receive best-practice suggestions: Based on 1,500+ customers and Windfall's knowledge of how to leverage data, tap into deep data resources and knowledge with simple prompts.
- Develop holistic segments and strategies: Depending on your resources, where do you want to place your bets? Create tailored segments married to your go-to-market strategy.
- Activate campaigns to drive business outcomes: Drive internal action through our integrated workflows to accelerate campaign outcomes and ROI.
The result is a seamless experience that unifies insight and execution across all go-to-market functions. AI Copilot works natively within Windfall's SaaS and AI Application and integrates across platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Shopify, and Microsoft Dynamics. Windfall AI Copilot sets a new standard for how go-to-market teams activate data in the age of AI. To learn more, visit www.windfall.com to request a demo.
About Windfall:
Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.
Media Contact
Rick Lindquist, Windfall Data, Inc., 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com
SOURCE Windfall Data, Inc.
