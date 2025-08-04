Windfall Unveils AI Copilot to Accelerate Data Exploration & Activation for Go-to-Market Teams

"With Windfall's AI Copilot, customers can unlock the full potential of their data, using our proven predictive AI and generative AI solutions. We are empowering organizations to do more with their resources by turning fragmented data into strategic action." Post this

"With more data than ever before, many teams don't know where to start. Dashboards are simply not enough since you may not even know what to analyze," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-founder of Windfall. "With Windfall's AI Copilot, customers can unlock the full potential of their data, using our proven predictive AI and generative AI solutions. We are empowering organizations to do more with their resources by turning fragmented data into strategic action."

Windfall AI Copilot is purpose-built to solve the challenges of disconnected systems and complex tools. By integrating Windfall's proprietary people graph and AI directly into customers' workflows, Windfall AI Copilot empowers teams to:

Understand underlying data and trends: Where are you having success? Where can you shift resources? Find patterns in your data quickly.

Receive best-practice suggestions: Based on 1,500+ customers and Windfall's knowledge of how to leverage data, tap into deep data resources and knowledge with simple prompts.

Develop holistic segments and strategies: Depending on your resources, where do you want to place your bets? Create tailored segments married to your go-to-market strategy.

Activate campaigns to drive business outcomes: Drive internal action through our integrated workflows to accelerate campaign outcomes and ROI.

The result is a seamless experience that unifies insight and execution across all go-to-market functions. AI Copilot works natively within Windfall's SaaS and AI Application and integrates across platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Shopify, and Microsoft Dynamics. Windfall AI Copilot sets a new standard for how go-to-market teams activate data in the age of AI. To learn more, visit www.windfall.com to request a demo.

About Windfall:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.

