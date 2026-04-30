Windfall Updates Data on What It Takes to Reach the Top 1% in Every U.S. State

New analysis reveals shifting wealth thresholds and highlights opportunities to identify and engage high-net-worth households

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall, a leading provider of people intelligence and wealth data, today released updated insights on the net worth required to rank among the top 1% of households in each U.S. state. The analysis is powered by Windfall's continuously refreshed dataset, which covers more than 100 million U.S. households, offering one of the most precise and actionable views of wealth distribution available.

The analysis builds on Windfall's original research, which used its consumer financial database to determine the minimum net worth required to qualify for the top 1% in each state, alongside median homeowner net worth and the total number of millionaire households.

Click here to read the full article and see specifics for each state, "What it takes to be in the top 1% of every state."

Interactive Data & Visualization

Windfall has made the full dataset available, allowing media outlets and organizations to explore wealth thresholds by state and embed visualizations directly into their own reporting.

Why It Matters Now

The top 1% represents a disproportionate share of total wealth and economic influence in the U.S., making it a critical segment for organizations across industries.

Windfall's people data and AI solutions enable:

Nonprofits & Education: Identify high-capacity donors and prioritize outreach for major gifts and capital campaigns

Financial Services: Target prospects with significant investable assets and long-term value potential

Retail & Hospitality: Deliver personalized, high-touch experiences to VIP customers and future high-value clients

Sales & Marketing Teams: Focus on the accounts and individuals most likely to convert and drive revenue

About Windfall

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and artificial intelligence, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 1,500 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, please visit www.windfall.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Atkins, Windfall Data, Inc., 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com

SOURCE Windfall Data, Inc.