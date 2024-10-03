Windfall's New Integration with Microsoft Dynamics Empowers Organizations to Better Identify, Understand, and Engage Customers

By combining our accurate people data with Microsoft Dynamics' CRM capabilities, businesses and nonprofits can now engage their high-value prospects more effectively and deliver personalized experiences at scale. Post this

"Integrating Windfall's people intelligence data with Microsoft Dynamics represents a significant step forward for organizations seeking to leverage data-driven insights in their sales and marketing strategies. Our customers can also enhance their data with Windfall's predictive AI solutions that further marry data-driven workflows and activations," said John Dao, Windfall's VP of Product. "By combining our accurate people data with Microsoft Dynamics' CRM capabilities, businesses and nonprofits can now engage their high-value prospects more effectively and deliver personalized experiences at scale."

In addition to Windfall's people intelligence data, Microsoft Dynamics customers can now effortlessly incorporate Windfall's predictive AI solutions to help organizations better implement data-driven workflows. Windfall's powerful integration also reduces manual data entry while maximizing the time and energy of go-to-market teams as the process is completely automated.

The integration is now available to Windfall customers who utilize Microsoft Dynamics as their CRM solution. To learn more, register for the upcoming webinar or visit windfall.com.

