Windfall's New Integration with Microsoft Dynamics Empowers Organizations to Better Identify, Understand, and Engage Customers

Windfall now seamlessly integrates its people intelligence data and AI scores into Microsoft Dynamics' platform, enabling organizations to better understand their customers, activate sales & marketing workflows, and make informed data-driven decisions to maximize revenue.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall Data, Inc. ("Windfall"), the most trusted and accurate provider of people intelligence and AI for commercial organizations and nonprofits, announced today its latest integration with Microsoft Dynamics. The bi-directional integration allows Microsoft Dynamics users to access Windfall's wealth, career, psychographic, demographic, and AI scoring data natively within their Microsoft Dynamics CRM instance, enabling them to identify, prioritize, and engage the right prospects, constituents, and customers at the right time.
Windfall's new integration with Microsoft Dynamics enables go-to-market teams to harness the data for more precise segmentation. By understanding key segments and ideal personas to go after, organizations can tailor their messaging and outreach strategies to specific prospect and customer cohorts, increasing the likelihood of successful engagement and driving better outcomes. This integration is native to Microsoft Dynamics, which supercharges the power of CRM reporting and analytics while empowering sales, marketing, and service professionals to leverage data-driven tactics within their existing workflows.
"Integrating Windfall's people intelligence data with Microsoft Dynamics represents a significant step forward for organizations seeking to leverage data-driven insights in their sales and marketing strategies. Our customers can also enhance their data with Windfall's predictive AI solutions that further marry data-driven workflows and activations," said John Dao, Windfall's VP of Product. "By combining our accurate people data with Microsoft Dynamics' CRM capabilities, businesses and nonprofits can now engage their high-value prospects more effectively and deliver personalized experiences at scale."
In addition to Windfall's people intelligence data, Microsoft Dynamics customers can now effortlessly incorporate Windfall's predictive AI solutions to help organizations better implement data-driven workflows. Windfall's powerful integration also reduces manual data entry while maximizing the time and energy of go-to-market teams as the process is completely automated.
The integration is now available to Windfall customers who utilize Microsoft Dynamics as their CRM solution. To learn more, register for the upcoming webinar or visit windfall.com.
Media Contact
Rick Lindquist, Windfall, 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com
SOURCE Windfall
