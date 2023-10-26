Windfall's New Integration with Shopify Empowers Retailers to Better Identify, Understand, and Engage Customers

"By combining our people intelligence with Shopify's platform, businesses can easily integrate Windfall into their existing workflows, unlocking new levels of customer understanding and driving efficient revenue growth." Post this

"We are excited to announce this integration with Shopify, which represents a significant step forward in empowering e-commerce and retail businesses with data-driven solutions", said Arup Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder of Windfall. "By combining our people intelligence with Shopify's platform, businesses can easily integrate Windfall into their existing workflows, unlocking new levels of customer understanding and driving efficient revenue growth."

Windfall's integration with Shopify empowers businesses like Simon Pearce, a valued customer leveraging Windfall on Shopify, to gain invaluable insights into their customer base and streamline their marketing and sales processes.

"We've been looking forward to Windfall's integration with Shopify since we kicked off our partnership! We're excited to leverage the enriched data to deepen knowledge of our customers and drastically simplify segment activation in Klaviyo and Attentive," said Jay Benson, CEO of Simon Pearce. "Additionally, the Windfall integration will support much more frequent, automated data refreshes, enabling Shopify to be our primary platform for our marketing and sales teams."

To learn more, register for the upcoming webinar on Windfall's integration with Shopify or visit windfall.com.

ABOUT WINDFALL:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 800 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business.

