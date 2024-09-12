Winding Waters Riverfront RV Resort Celebrates Opening in Emerson, GA

Winding Waters Riverfront RV Resort Opens in Emerson, GA Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort in Metro Atlanta, is officially open and ready to welcome guests. Offering 252 full-service RV sites and top-tier amenities, the resort fills a growing demand for premium RV accommodations in Georgia. "This resort provides an unparalleled experience for travelers and the local community," said Reece Stead, Partner at Forrest Street Partners. Conveniently located near major North Georgia attractions, Winding Waters is set to be a significant boost for local tourism and a premier destination for visitors.
EMERSON, Ga., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than two years of construction, Winding Waters, the much-anticipated luxury RV resort in Emerson, GA, has officially opened. The state-of-the-art resort, which boasts 252 full-service RV sites and a variety of luxury amenities, is the largest of its kind in the greater metro Atlanta area.
Nestled along the Etowah River and conveniently located off I-75, the resort offers easy access to popular North Georgia destinations, including Lake Allatoona, Lakepoint Sports Complex, and downtown Cartersville. The site was chosen for its proximity to these attractions, making it an ideal destination for travelers and families. "This resort has far surpassed our initial vision," said Reece Stead, Partner at Forrest Street Partners, the real estate investment firm for this project. "We've created a destination that not only caters to RV enthusiasts but also offers an escape for those looking to stay in our cabins. The amenities, including a lazy river, zero-entry pool, pickleball courts, and more, provide the ultimate experience for our guests. We believe this resort will be a tremendous asset to the Emerson community and beyond."
As with any large complex site work package, the project faced its share of challenges during the construction process, but the dedicated project teams remained focused on the end goal. The result - a resort that far exceeds expectations.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Thursday, September 5th, was attended by key stakeholders, including city officials, chamber of commerce representatives, community members, and local business owners. The event marked not only the completion of the resort itself; but also, the beginning of what promises to be a significant contribution to local tourism and the economy. "We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved here," added Doug Davidson, CEO of New South Construction and a key partner in the project. "The finished product is a testament to our commitment to quality and our belief in the potential of this location. We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to experience all this resort offers."
Winding Waters is now accepting nightly and monthly reservations. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.windingwatersrv.com.
About Forrest Street Partners
Forrest Street Partners is a boutique real estate investment firm. Headquartered in Roswell, Ga., the firm focuses on identifying, repositioning, and operating RV parks, manufactured home communities, and retail properties across the Southeast since 2017. The entrepreneurial team seeks value-add opportunities to provide investors elevated returns by leveraging progressive thinking, collaborative decision-making, a curated network of resources, and varied individual backgrounds. The Forrest Street team has decades of experience in lending, acquisitions, construction, repositioning, sales, and leasing. Find more information at https://forrest-street.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
Additional Winding Waters RV Resort photography available for download here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ny0crts856mbd00etcnxp/ABkNj2_UZPxAy1z41s3XjS8?rlkey=7iynb1tj59laaxn66gxwqmjqa&st=nviwfvd4&dl=0
Emily Shively, Thrower Marketing Group, 1 678-599-3247, [email protected], https://throwermarketing.com
