Windmill Wellness Ranch Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 List

Windmill Wellness Ranch windmillwellnessranch.com, located on a 75-acre Texas ranch, has become one of the leading dual-diagnosis treatment centers for drug or alcohol addiction recovery and related underlying mental health conditions. Delivering among the top outcome results in the nation, Windmill Wellness has pioneered highly successful treatments under their unique method referred to as "The Windmill Way."

CANYON LAKE, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windmill Wellness Ranch been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 list awards the leading addiction treatment centers in the US. The list is based on four data sources: