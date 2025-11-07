Windmill Wellness Ranch Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 List

Windmill Wellness Ranch windmillwellnessranch.com, located on a 75-acre Texas ranch, has become one of the leading dual-diagnosis treatment centers for drug or alcohol addiction recovery and related underlying mental health conditions. Delivering among the top outcome results in the nation, Windmill Wellness has pioneered highly successful treatments under their unique method referred to as "The Windmill Way."
CANYON LAKE, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windmill Wellness Ranch been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.
The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025 list awards the leading addiction treatment centers in the US. The list is based on four data sources:
- National Online Survey – Reputation Score: from medical professionals and managers/administrators working in addiction treatment centers.
- Accreditation Data on addiction treatment centers provided by SAMHSA.
- Care Services Data on additional treatment centers provided by SAMHSA.
- Google Reviews were included as a measure of patient experience
Based on the results of the study, Windmill Wellness Ranch is honored to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2025.
"We're extremely honored to receive this recognition from Newsweek," said Ani Narasimhan, CEO at Windmill Wellness. "Everyone at Windmill Wellness Ranch is so proud of The Windmill Way – our unique technology and experience that consistently produces top addiction treatment outcomes nationally. Now to receive this award from Newsweek, is very gratifying as we strive to deliver Measurable Results & Life-Changing Recovery for our clients."
About the Evaluation
Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global market research and consumer data firm, to determine the selected premier addiction treatment facilities included this year.
About Windmill Wellness
Windmill Wellness Ranch windmillwellnessranch.com, located on a peaceful 75-acre Texas ranch, has become one of the leading treatment centers for drug or alcohol addiction recovery and related underlying mental health conditions. Delivering among the top outcome results in the nation as measured by Trac9 data, Windmill Wellness has pioneered highly successful treatments under their unique method referred to as "The Windmill Way."
