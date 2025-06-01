Window Nation named as presenting sponsor for the 2025 ABC7 Gibbons Run

The Leukemia Research Foundation is proud to announce that Window Nation, one of the largest window replacement companies in the country, is the Presenting Sponsor for the 2025 ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk in Chicago. For more than three decades, the Leukemia Research Foundation and ABC7 have partnered to bring this landmark event to Chicago to raise funds and awareness and celebrate leukemia survivors and patients. Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research and supporting leukemia patients and their loved ones.

NORTHFIELD, Ill. , June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Leukemia Research Foundation is proud to announce that Window Nation, one of the largest window replacement companies in the country, will be featured as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2025 ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk. The Run will be held May 31 at Montrose Harbor along Chicago's beautiful lakefront.

"We are thrilled to partner with Window Nation for this exciting event," said Kevin Radelet, executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation. "They have a strong commitment of giving back to the communities they serve, including giving back to other healthcare organizations. As a family-run business that cares about families, their sponsorship is a wonderful addition to this legacy family-friendly event, now in its 31st year."

The 2025 ABC7 Gibbons Run includes a chip-timed 5K run, 3K walk, a Kids Dash, and a special Tiny Trot for those aged 3 and under. After the events, participants are encouraged to stay for a party at Montrose Harbor with food, refreshments, music, and partner tents.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of standing behind causes that impact real families every day," said Jeff Beck, president and CEO of Window Nation. "Supporting the Leukemia Research Foundation allows us to contribute to life-changing research and bring hope to those fighting leukemia. We're proud to play a small part in driving meaningful progress forward."

For more than three decades, the Leukemia Research Foundation and ABC7 have partnered to bring this landmark event to Chicago to raise funds and awareness and celebrate leukemia survivors and patients. Proceeds from the event benefit the Leukemia Research Foundation, the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research and supporting leukemia patients and their loved ones.

Named after the legendary ABC7 reporter Jim Gibbons, the event has raised nearly $2M since it started to help fund critical medical research.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $90M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at https://leukemiarf.org.

Maureen Jones, Leukemia Research Foundation, 1 847.919.6250, [email protected], leukemiarf.org

