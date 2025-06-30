Windows 10 Support Ends October 2025 - Raxxos Offers Windows 11 Upgrade Help for Surrey & Langley Businesses

"Running unsupported systems in 2025 isn't just risky—it's a liability. We're helping businesses upgrade before it costs them more than money." – Kelly Massey, CEO, Raxxos Technology Inc. Post this

"Many local businesses still aren't aware of this looming deadline," said Kelly Massey, CEO of Raxxos. "We're making it easy to upgrade without disruption."

Raxxos's Windows 11 migration package includes:

Hardware assessments - Check device compatibility

Custom upgrade planning - Minimize downtime

Data backup & security - Protect important information

Staff training - Help employees adapt quickly

Ongoing support - Continued IT help after the upgrade

What This Really Means for Small Business Owners

For small businesses, failing to upgrade before the deadline doesn't just mean forgoing some fun new features. It means exposing the entire organization to unnecessary risk.

Without regular security updates, systems become vulnerable to ransomware, phishing attacks, and other cybersecurity threats that can disrupt operations or compromise sensitive data.

There's also the issue of compliance.

Businesses in industries like healthcare, legal, or finance may find themselves out of step with regulatory standards if they continue using unsupported software. It's also possible their cyber insurance policies don't cover them unless they're using an in-support operating system.

On top of that, as more vendors phase out support for Windows 10, commonly used tools like accounting software, scheduling apps, and internal platforms may start to malfunction or stop updating altogether.

Some companies might consider paying Microsoft's Extended Security Updates as a temporary fix, but the cost quickly adds up. The price doubles every year per device, turning what seems like a stopgap measure into an expensive recurring fee.

"We've seen companies wait too long and end up paying more to fix the fallout than they would've spent upgrading early," said Massey. "Running unsupported systems in 2025 is a real liability for any business."

Raxxos is already helping several Surrey and Langley businesses—including car dealerships, retailers, and restaurants—upgrade with minimal disruption.

Free Evaluation Available: Local businesses can contact Raxxos for a free readiness check and migration plan.

About Raxxos Technology Inc.

Founded in 2008, Raxxos Technology Inc. provides managed IT services to businesses in Surrey, Langley, and across the Lower Mainland & Greater Vancouver area in British Columbia, Canada. Services include cybersecurity, cloud migration, IT support, and hardware management.

