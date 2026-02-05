Windsor Group LLC and The Midtown Group Launch SBA-Approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture, 1 Everest Group

From Carpool Conversations to a Powerhouse Business Partnership
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Group LLC and The Midtown Group today announced the formation of 1 Everest Group (1EG), an SBA-approved mentor-protégé joint venture built to help federal agencies meet urgent workforce and contact center needs.
1 Everest Group brings together The Midtown Group (Mentor) and Windsor Group LLC (Protégé), combining Midtown's proven expertise in large-scale staffing and contact center operations with Windsor's deep experience in federal program management and operational support. Together, the joint venture enables agencies to modernize and scale service delivery with confidence. While Windsor continues to expand its footprint in the contact center space, 1 Everest Group leverages Midtown's established delivery models, technology-enabled service platforms, and operational rigor to accelerate mission outcomes through a unified approach.
The relationship between the firms began years ago in the carpool lane of a Bethesda-based K–8 school, a proverbial safe space where trust and professional respect were built through candid conversations long before a formal business partnership existed. That foundation ultimately evolved into the SBA-approved joint venture now known as 1 Everest Group.
"With intensified demand for modernized service delivery, rapid talent deployment, and end-to-end program support, federal agencies need partners who can stand up solutions quickly and securely," said Diedre Windsor, Managing Member of 1 Everest Group. "1 Everest Group brings together qualified talent, disciplined program management, and proven operational frameworks so agencies receive both speed and reliability from day one."
Federal organizations continue to face persistent talent shortages, rising service expectations, and pressure to modernize legacy operations while maintaining compliance and security. 1 Everest Group addresses these challenges as a single, integrated partner—anchored in its core workforce and program support capabilities—while adding joint venture-enabled contact center solutions that extend and enhance mission delivery. The joint venture delivers scalable staffing across technology, engineering, creative and marketing, human resources, legal, accounting and finance, and administrative functions, complemented by end-to-end contact center capabilities, including cloud platforms, omnichannel routing, workforce management, quality assurance, cybersecurity-aligned operations, and real-time analytics—reducing vendor complexity and accelerating delivery for federal agencies.
1 Everest Group offers federal buyers streamlined access through multiple socioeconomic designations, including SDVOSB, WOSB, EDWOSB, and 8(a), supported by enterprise-level quality, service, and security standards, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 20000 (IT Service Management), ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), and CMMI Level 3 for Services.
In addition, through Windsor Group LLC and The Midtown Group's established teaming relationship, the firms collectively provide federal agencies access to Best-in-Class and Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts, including the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule, 8(a) STARS III, OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus), and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) SHIELD contract. Together, the companies are actively engaged in pursuing opportunities across these vehicles, offering federal customers flexible, compliant acquisition pathways aligned with category management and small business utilization goals.
"Operating under 1 Everest Group allows us to deliver immediate, measurable value for federal clients," said Helen Stephan Moreau, JV Partner, 1 Everest Group. "We are focused on partnership, performance, and continuous improvement so agencies can execute their missions without delay."
For more information about 1 Everest Group's federal capabilities, visit www.1everestgroup.com.
About 1 Everest Group
1 Everest Group is an SBA-approved mentor-protégé joint venture between Windsor Group LLC (Protégé) and The Midtown Group (Mentor). The joint venture combines proven staffing, program management, and technical operations to deliver scalable workforce and contact center solutions for federal agencies. www.1everestgroup.com
About Windsor Group LLC
Windsor Group LLC is a service-disabled Veteran-, minority-, and woman-owned small business providing professional services to government clients, specializing in program and project management, IT services, and administrative and operational support. https://www.windsorgroup-llc.com
About The Midtown Group
The Midtown Group is a woman-owned staffing and workforce solutions firm delivering technology, contact center, creative, and professional talent to government and commercial clients nationwide. https://www.themidtowngroup.com
