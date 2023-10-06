Windsor Group LLC Takes Strategic Step with Inaugural Vice President Hire

Edna Cummings, decorated military veteran and accomplished leader, joins Windsor Group LLC as Vice President, bringing a wealth of experience in both the commercial and government space.
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Group LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings as Vice President. In addition to her long list of military accolades, Cummings has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in operations, business development, and outreach in the public sector. Windsor Group President and CEO Diedre Windsor, commented, "We're very excited to have Edna join our team. She brings the leadership and expertise we need to expand and sustain our growth and operations".
Prior to joining the Windsor team, Edna helped companies and clients procure professional services contracts up to $5 billion. Notably, Edna championed international recognition for the now historic World War II unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Her legislative advocacy resulted in President Biden signing Public Law 117-97, an Act awarding the Six Triple Eight the nation's highest civilian award, a Congressional Gold Medal; and, Public Law 117-195 designating/renaming a U.S. Postal Service facility in Buffalo, NY, in honor of Indiana Hunt-Martin, a World War II veteran and member of the Six Triple Eight.
Cummings is a native of Fayetteville, NC, and graduated from Appalachian State University's Army ROTC Program. She holds a Master of Strategic Studies from the Army War College, Carlise, PA, and an M.S. in Foundations of Education from Troy University, Troy, AL. Among other civic recognitions, Cummings was inducted into the Army Women's Foundation Hall of Fame, and in July 2022, she received the NAACP's Jesse Brown Distinguished Leadership Award. Cummings is an Honorary Member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and one of Maryland's Army Reserve Ambassadors, a special government employee equivalent to a major general in the armed forces.
About Windsor Group LLC
Windsor is an award-winning professional services company based in Bethesda, Maryland. Windsor provides best-in-class solutions to both public and private sector clients, identifying areas of weakness and helping resolve challenging issues to ensure optimal success and growth. Windsor supports its clients in the areas of program and project management, professional and technical staffing solutions, IT support, training, and management consulting. Windsor is a woman, minority, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business, as well as a SBA 8(a) Business Development program participant and GSA Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) contract holder.
Media Contact
Nyrek Mason, Windsor Group LLC, 1 (240) 600-0149, [email protected], www.windsorgroup-llc.com
SOURCE Windsor Group LLC
Share this article