Windsor Group LLC Takes Strategic Step with Inaugural Vice President Hire

Edna Cummings, decorated military veteran and accomplished leader, joins Windsor Group LLC as Vice President, bringing a wealth of experience in both the commercial and government space.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Group LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of retired U.S. Army Colonel Edna W. Cummings as Vice President. In addition to her long list of military accolades, Cummings has more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in operations, business development, and outreach in the public sector. Windsor Group President and CEO Diedre Windsor, commented, "We're very excited to have Edna join our team. She brings the leadership and expertise we need to expand and sustain our growth and operations".