Windy City Novelties, Inc., is excited to announce the acquisition of US Toy Company, a family-owned business with a rich history in the novelty and toy industry

The acquisition of US Toy aligns perfectly with our mission to provide fun and innovative products that bring joy to every celebration," said Jeffrey Schrimmer, 2nd generation President of Windy City Novelties, Inc. "I've been a fan of US Toy and what their family has built for years now, and we are all thrilled to welcome US Toy into the Windy City Novelties family and look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence that US Toy has established over the years. Not to mention the veteran knowledge that comes with the amazing team of Doug Bordegon, Bill Bordegon, and Jeff Bunkowske in charge of the Specialty Toy Division".

US Toy Commercial division will continue to have the same great team led by Jack Rollin and Don Dewitt.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction Windy City Novelties is committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and customer service that both companies are known for. The integration of US Toy's product lines will be seamless, ensuring that customers continue to receive the same great products and service they have come to expect.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," added Jeffrey Schrimmer. "This acquisition allows us to better serve our existing customers while also reaching new markets with an expanded range of products that cater to a wide array of needs and preferences"

"I am never .a fan of change but this one seems to be a no-brainer, the Windy City team and assortment will only add to the already amazing things we have done here and continue to allow us to grow in the market and offer even better service for our customers", Jeff Bunkowske.

Looking Ahead As Windy City Novelties and US Toy join forces, the company is poised for significant growth. The acquisition is expected to open up new opportunities in both the retail and online marketplaces, enhancing the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers. While maintaining the independent nature of each division both will benefit from the combined scale of the new company.

Windy City Novelties, Inc. plans to leverage the strengths of both companies, and the knowledge that the US Toy Specialty Division Team brings, to innovate and deliver products that inspire creativity and fun. The combined resources will also allow for greater operational efficiencies, ultimately benefiting customers through improved product availability and competitive pricing.

Constructive Playthings will continue on as an independent company continued to be lead by the pre-existing family ownership.

About Windy City Novelties, Inc.

Windy City Novelties, Inc. is a family-owned company centered around the idea that customers and team members alike should be excited and energized with everything we do. With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation, Windy City Novelties has become a trusted name in the industry, helping customers celebrate life's special moments.

About US Toy Company

Founded in 1953, US Toy Company is a family-owned business specializing in toys and party favors. For decades, US Toy / Constructive Playthings operated in two distinct industries: novelty / party & early childhood education. While the US Toy brand is being acquired by Windy City, the 3 rd generation family ownership will continue managing & operating the Constructive Playthings brand. In 2020, US Toy launched the Specialty Division and released their first Specialty Catalog in 2022, and have quickly become one of the leaders in the specialty market. With a long-standing reputation for quality and service, US Toy/Constructive Playthings has been a go-to source for both fun & educational products that delight children and adults alike. For more information about their early childhood brand, please visit www.constructiveplaythings.com

