Wine Enthusiast Names Adam Casto of Ehlers Estate to 2024 "Future 40 Tastemakers" List

Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 list recognizes diverse tastemakers who are redefining the drinks industry. Among them are winemakers, educators, and other professionals who are opening new doors and building bridges within the field.

Ehlers Estate, with its rich history dating back to 1886, stands out as a beacon of heritage and tradition in Napa Valley. Since joining the estate, Adam Casto has focused largely on the winery's acclaimed vineyards as the foundation of Ehlers Estate's winemaking process. His commitment to crafting terroir-driven, site-specific wines with outstanding quality and character is his way of ensuring that Ehlers Estate remains at the forefront of Napa Valley wine production.

To achieve this, Adam is integrating progressive techniques in the vineyard to strategically plan for and adapt to the variations of nature. He is also hyper-focused on transitioning Ehlers Estate's packaging to reflect the sustainably minded ethos that is both core to the winery, and essential to the industry.

Commenting on his nomination, Adam Casto said: "This recognition is really a tribute to my team at Ehlers Estate, who has played a significant role even before I joined in pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a small-production winery in a competitive global market. My goal is to empower my team to continue driving forward purposeful, innovative winegrowing practices. I am deeply grateful for the experiences throughout my career that have shaped my winemaking outlook, and I am honored to carry on the legacy of Ehlers Estate into the future."

Adam believes in making the best wine possible without compromising on quality. His philosophy aligns seamlessly with Ehlers Estate's values of sustainability and authenticity, and his focus on the interaction between site and cultivar is instrumental as the estate undergoes a critical replanting project. Adam's expertise ensures that the integrity of Ehlers Estate's wines is preserved, while the vineyard's legacy is nurtured for generations to come.

To see the full list of Wine Enthusiast's 2024 Future 40 Tastemakers and Innovators, visit https://www.wineenthusiast.com/future-40/. For more information about Ehlers Estate, please visit https://www.ehlersestate.com/.

About Ehlers Estate

Ehlers Estate is a scenic 42-acre vineyard in the narrowest part of the Napa Valley with a stone barn winery dating back to 1886. The original winery was established by Bernard Ehlers. Today, the winery is owned by the Leducq Charitable Trust, which was established by Jean and Sylviane Leducq in 1996. The vineyard is divided into five main blocks (based primarily on soil type) and 28 sub-blocks. It has six different clones of Cabernet Sauvignon in 13 sub-blocks, three clones of Merlot in three sub-blocks, two clones of Cabernet Franc in five sub-blocks, two clones of Sauvignon Blanc in four sub-blocks, one block of Petit Verdot, one block of Semillon, and one block of Malbec. The vineyard's northern Napa Valley microclimate and unique terroir are defined by cool fog in the mornings, burnt off by bright, full sun at mid-day, and breezes in the afternoon to ensure slow, steady, and even ripening for the grapes.

Media Contact

Sophia Martini, Colangelo & Partners, (917)975-8848, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

