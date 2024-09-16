Wine Enthusiast Nominates Maya Hood White of Early Mountain Vineyards for 2024 Winemaker of the Year

"This nomination means so much not only to me, but to our entire grape growing and winemaking team, as we have worked together to combine both novel and traditional techniques, helping to put Virginia on the fine wine map," said winemaker Maya Hood White. Post this

Maya's work at Early Mountain has bolstered the reputation of Petit Manseng and Tannat, two varieties that are not commonly found outside the Southwest corner of France and Uruguay, along with the classic Bordeaux varieties that comprise the winery's flagship red blends. Via her 'perpetual lees' aging technique that utilizes a continuous set of lees, or resting yeast cells, from previous vintages, and her deft blending of the award-winning RISE red wine, Maya adds aromatic depth and unparalleled complexity to Early Mountain's wines.

"Maya is truly one of the most technical and creative winemakers I have ever met and her unique ability to conjure the best expression of each individual section of our vineyards is reflected across our portfolio," said newly appointed president Jon Ruel. "Having recently joined this innovative team, I am thrilled to be part of Maya's journey and her growth as a winemaker and fellow viticulturist."

Every year, Wine Enthusiast celebrates the innovation of individuals such as Hood White, along with companies that have significantly contributed to the success of the wine and alcohol beverage world, with the Wine Star Awards. The winners, chosen from the short list of nominees, will be announced in November and the 25th Annual event will take place in early 2025.

About Early Mountain Vineyards - http://www.earlymountain.com

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Madison, Virginia, Early Mountain Vineyards is dedicated to producing wines that capture the essence of Virginia's unique terroir. The winery's commitment to quality is reflected in every bottle, offering an authentic and inviting experience for all who visit. As a destination winery, Early Mountain continues to redefine excellence in Virginia winemaking and offers culinary experiences that perfectly complement EMV's wines, making the Early Mountain Tasting Room the go-to destination for food and wine lovers in the region. For reservations and to buy wines, visit earlymountain.com

About Maya Hood White

With a passion for environmentally low-impact viticulture, wine chemistry and sensory analysis, Maya manages the vineyards at Early Mountain and leads wine production in the cellar. Born in California, Maya has found a new love of wine in central Virginia. She earned an M.S. in Viticulture and Enology from U.C. Davis, with her research focusing on time-dependent sensory profiles and bubble nucleation of sparkling wine, as well as studies of Viognier wines from France, California and Virginia. She gained previous experience at several local boutique wineries around the state. Before getting into wine, Maya studied mathematics and engineering.

Media Contact

Shawn Zylberberg, Early Mountain Vineyards, (646) 624-2885, [email protected], https://www.earlymountain.com/

SOURCE Early Mountain Vineyards