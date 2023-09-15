Wine Enthusiast Nominates Pasqua Wines in the "Innovator of the Year" Category for Upcoming Wine Star Awards

The Verona based winery is in the running for the title of Innovator of the Year, the only Italian company in the category.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Enthusiast announced the 2023 nominees yesterday for the twenty-fourth edition of the Wine Stars Awards, given by the prestigious international magazine to the leading wineries and industry professionals in the world.

Pasqua Wines, top winery of their region and representative for Amarone della Valpolicella and Veneto wines for the world, has been nominated for "Innovator of the Year", with the following motivation:

Founded in 1925, Pasqua Wines, known as the 'House of the Unconventional', has historical roots but prides itself with its vision towards the future. Under the leadership of the third generation of the family, represented by CEO Riccardo Pasqua and Pasqua USA President Alessandro Pasqua, the winery has launched a number of new wines, including the Mai Dire Mai line, which includes a Cabernet Sauvignon and a blend of Oseleta.

This is the second nomination for the company among the magazine's awards, after being included among the five finalists last year in the "European Winery of the Year" category. On that occasion, Wine Enthusiast defined Pasqua Wines as "an international research laboratory".

Describing the inspiration in support of the nomination, Wine Enthusiast editorial team stated: "The company relies on a team of people from nine different nations and five continents, who compare and discuss to produce the best possible wine. The company continues to go further in research on winemaking style and techniques and this has helped it secure strategic markets such as the United States and Asia."

Innovation and research are a distinctive and recurring trait of the Pasqua culture, vision, and style that permeates daily activities from the vineyard to the cellar.

Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, is particularly satisfied with this second nomination. "Not only for the value and prestige of being selected among excellences from all over the world," states Riccardo, "but also because the candidacy is recognition of the value of our vision, of the distinctive character of our projects, and of the daily and continuous commitment we dedicate to achieving them. We are The House of the Unconventional, and Wine Enthusiast has fully grasped the meaning of our positioning, which we intend to continue for the future, following the strategies that have always distinguished us."

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veneto wine company, owned by the Pasqua family. Founded in 1925, the winery is recognized worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines. The company's ambition is to bring into the future, with renewed stylistic codes, all the winemaking experience consolidated over 100 years of history. Today, working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo, Chief Executive Officer, and Alessandro, President of Pasqua USA. With the presentation of the Pasqua House of the Unconventional manifesto, today the company aims to be a research laboratory, a space for dialogue, where quality and creativity are the protagonists.

