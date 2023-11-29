Wine Spectator announces its lineup of producers for the 2024 edition of "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" during wine2wine Business Forum 2023

American wine magazine Wine Spectator revealed its selection of 131 Italian wine producers for OperaWine 2024, Vinitaly's grand opening event, during the wine2wine Business Forum in Verona, Italy, on 13 November 2023. OperaWine 2024 is scheduled to take place on 13 April, in Verona. Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus travelled to Verona to unveil the lineup of the selected producers in the presence of President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, Managing Director of Veronafiere Maurizio Danese and Vinitaly Managing Partner Stevie Kim.

VERONA, Italy, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Veronafiere and Vinitaly's annual wine2wine Business Forum (November 13-14 2023), Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2024 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and VeronaFiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year. In 2024, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 13th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.

At the end of the first day of wine2wine Business Forum 2023, attendees gathered in the main auditorium for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2024 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Federico Bricolo, Matteo Zoppas and Wine Spectator's senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 131 wineries for the 2024 edition, compared to 130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021's special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018. In this year's edition, Wine Spectator featured six wineries that will be returning to the event after a hiatus of a year, as well as three new producers – including Argiano, winner of Wine Spectator's 2023 "Wine Of the Year" award – who will pour their wines for the first time at OperaWine 2024.

President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo and President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas stressed the role of OperaWine in promoting Made in Italy abroad: «Among Veronafiere's initiatives», stated Bricolo, «OperaWine is the jewel in the crown of our commitment to promoting Italian wine in the United States, a key market for Italian producers. The event would not be possible without the collaboration of Bruce, Alison and Wine Spectator, nor without the unwavering support of ITA – Italian Trade Agency».

Matteo Zoppas added: «Of 624 billion euros totaled by Made in Italy exports, eight come from wine. It seems like a small figure, but it actually confirms that wine is a key sector for Italy. For this, I thank Veronafiere, OperaWine, Wine Spectator and all the 131 great Italian producers for their contribution to our economy».

In his opening speech, Bruce Sanderson commented on the 13th anniversary of OperaWine: «This year we have three new producers that will be pouring at OperaWine for the first time. Plus, we are showcasing Sicily. We invited not only a range of top producers in Sicily, we also asked wineries with estates in Tuscany and Piedmont to pour a wine from their Sicilian estate this year».

Alison Napjus remarked: «Each year we change the mix of wineries invited to OperaWine, with some worthy producers stepping back for a year or two so that new faces can have their chance. All together it's an exciting group, each pouring a wine that illustrates the strength, diversity and high quality on offer from Italian wine».

The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events/operawine/operawine-2024/.
OperaWine 2024 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator

Abruzzi    La Valentina
Abruzzi    Masciarelli
Basilicata    D'Angelo
Basilicata    Elena Fucci
Basilicata    Grifalco
Calabria    Vincenzo Ippolito
Campania    Colli di Lapio di Romano Clelia
Campania    Feudi di San Gregorio
Campania    Mastroberardino
Campania    Quintodecimo
Campania    Salvatore Molettieri
Campania    Az. Agricola San Salvatore 1988
Campania    Terredora di Paolo
Emilia-Romagna    Tenuta Pederzana
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Bastianich
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Jermann
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Livio Felluga
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Marco Felluga - Russiz Superiore
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Vie di Romans
Lazio    Famiglia Cotarella
Liguria    Terenzuola
Lombardy    ARPEPE
Lombardy    Bellavista
Lombardy    Ca' del Bosco
Lombardy    Conte Vistarino
Lombardy    Guido Berlucchi
Lombardy    Nino Negri
Marche    Bisci
Marche    Garofoli
Marche    Umani Ronchi
Molise    Catabbo Cantine
Northeast    Masottina
Northeast    Nino Franco
Northeast    Villa Sandi
Piedmont    Poderi Aldo Conterno
Piedmont    Cavallotto
Piedmont    Elvio Cogno
Piedmont    Bruno Giacosa
Piedmont    COMM. G.B. Burlotto
Piedmont    G.D. Vajra
Piedmont    Mascarello Giuseppe & Figlio
Piedmont    Sandrone Luciano
Piedmont    Marchesi di Barolo
Piedmont    Massolino Vigna Rionda

Piedmont    Oddero Poderi e Cantine
Piedmont    Paolo Scavino
Piedmont    Pecchenino
Piedmont    Pio Cesare
Piedmont    Produttori del Barbaresco
Piedmont    Prunotto
Piedmont    Ratti
Piedmont    Roagna
Piedmont    Vietti
Puglia    Masseria Li Veli
Puglia    Tormaresca
Sardinia    Agripunica
Sardinia    Argiolas
Sicily    Benanti
Sicily    Carranco
Sicily    Cusumano
Sicily    Donnafugata
Sicily    Azienda Agricola Francesco Tornatore
Sicily    Feudi del Pisciotto
Sicily    Feudo Maccari
Sicily    Feudo Montoni di Fabio Sireci
Sicily    Graci
Sicily    Morgante
Sicily    Passopisciaro
Sicily    Pietradolce
Sicily    Planeta
Sicily    Tasca d'Almerita – Tenuta Regaleali
Sicily    Tenuta delle Terre Nere
Sicily    Zisola
Trentino/Alto Adige    Nals Margreid
Trentino/Alto Adige    Cantina Terlano
Trentino/Alto Adige    Elena Walch
Trentino/Alto Adige    Ferrari Trento
Trentino/Alto Adige    San Leonardo
Tuscany    Altesino
Tuscany    Marchesi Antinori
Tuscany    Argiano
Tuscany    Ricasoli
Tuscany    Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo
Tuscany    Boscarelli
Tuscany    Canalicchio Di Sopra
Tuscany    Carpineto
Tuscany    Casanova di Neri
Tuscany    Banfi
Tuscany    Castello di Albola
Tuscany    Castello di Ama
Tuscany    Castello Di Monsanto
Tuscany    Castello Di Volpaia
Tuscany    Fèlsina
Tuscany    Fontodi
Tuscany    Il Poggione
Tuscany    Isole e Olena
Tuscany    Istine
Tuscany    Lamole di Lamole
Tuscany    Le Macchiole
Tuscany    Marchesi Frescobaldi
Tuscany    Ornellaia
Tuscany    Petrolo
Tuscany    Poggerino
Tuscany    Rocca delle Macìe
Tuscany    Rocca di Montegrossi
Tuscany    San Felice
Tuscany    San Filippo
Tuscany    Fattoria San Giusto a Rentennano
Tuscany    Tenuta San Guido
Tuscany    Valdicava
Tuscany    Vecchie Terre di Montefili
Umbria    Arnaldo Caprai
Umbria    Lungarotti
Umbria    Scacciadiavoli
Umbria    Tabarrini
Valle d'Aosta    Les Crêtes
Veneto    Allegrini
Veneto    Bertani
Veneto    Gerardo Cesari
Veneto    Gini
Veneto    Pieropan
Veneto    Masi
Veneto    Monte del Frà
Veneto    Graziano Prà
Veneto    Anselmi
Veneto    Dal Forno Romano
Veneto    Suavia
Veneto    Tedeschi
Veneto    Tommasi
Veneto    Bussola Tommaso
Veneto    Zenato Winery
About Vinitaly:
Vinitaly 2024 will be held from April 14th to the 17th. Vinitaly 2023 counted 93,000 visitors of which 29,600 were top international buyers from 143 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 1st of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, united international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 130 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 26th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 340 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

