Wine Spectator announces its lineup of producers for the 2024 edition of "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" during wine2wine Business Forum 2023

VERONA, Italy, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Veronafiere and Vinitaly's annual wine2wine Business Forum (November 13-14 2023), Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2024 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and VeronaFiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year. In 2024, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 13th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.

At the end of the first day of wine2wine Business Forum 2023, attendees gathered in the main auditorium for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2024 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Federico Bricolo, Matteo Zoppas and Wine Spectator's senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 131 wineries for the 2024 edition, compared to 130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021's special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018. In this year's edition, Wine Spectator featured six wineries that will be returning to the event after a hiatus of a year, as well as three new producers – including Argiano, winner of Wine Spectator's 2023 "Wine Of the Year" award – who will pour their wines for the first time at OperaWine 2024.

President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo and President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas stressed the role of OperaWine in promoting Made in Italy abroad: «Among Veronafiere's initiatives», stated Bricolo, «OperaWine is the jewel in the crown of our commitment to promoting Italian wine in the United States, a key market for Italian producers. The event would not be possible without the collaboration of Bruce, Alison and Wine Spectator, nor without the unwavering support of ITA – Italian Trade Agency».

Matteo Zoppas added: «Of 624 billion euros totaled by Made in Italy exports, eight come from wine. It seems like a small figure, but it actually confirms that wine is a key sector for Italy. For this, I thank Veronafiere, OperaWine, Wine Spectator and all the 131 great Italian producers for their contribution to our economy».

In his opening speech, Bruce Sanderson commented on the 13th anniversary of OperaWine: «This year we have three new producers that will be pouring at OperaWine for the first time. Plus, we are showcasing Sicily. We invited not only a range of top producers in Sicily, we also asked wineries with estates in Tuscany and Piedmont to pour a wine from their Sicilian estate this year».

Alison Napjus remarked: «Each year we change the mix of wineries invited to OperaWine, with some worthy producers stepping back for a year or two so that new faces can have their chance. All together it's an exciting group, each pouring a wine that illustrates the strength, diversity and high quality on offer from Italian wine».

OperaWine 2024 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator

Abruzzi La Valentina

Abruzzi Masciarelli

Basilicata D'Angelo

Basilicata Elena Fucci

Basilicata Grifalco

Calabria Vincenzo Ippolito

Campania Colli di Lapio di Romano Clelia

Campania Feudi di San Gregorio

Campania Mastroberardino

Campania Quintodecimo

Campania Salvatore Molettieri

Campania Az. Agricola San Salvatore 1988

Campania Terredora di Paolo

Emilia-Romagna Tenuta Pederzana

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Bastianich

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Jermann

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Livio Felluga

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Marco Felluga - Russiz Superiore

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Vie di Romans

Lazio Famiglia Cotarella

Liguria Terenzuola

Lombardy ARPEPE

Lombardy Bellavista

Lombardy Ca' del Bosco

Lombardy Conte Vistarino

Lombardy Guido Berlucchi

Lombardy Nino Negri

Marche Bisci

Marche Garofoli

Marche Umani Ronchi

Molise Catabbo Cantine

Northeast Masottina

Northeast Nino Franco

Northeast Villa Sandi

Piedmont Poderi Aldo Conterno

Piedmont Cavallotto

Piedmont Elvio Cogno

Piedmont Bruno Giacosa

Piedmont COMM. G.B. Burlotto

Piedmont G.D. Vajra

Piedmont Mascarello Giuseppe & Figlio

Piedmont Sandrone Luciano

Piedmont Marchesi di Barolo

Piedmont Massolino Vigna Rionda

Piedmont Oddero Poderi e Cantine

Piedmont Paolo Scavino

Piedmont Pecchenino

Piedmont Pio Cesare

Piedmont Produttori del Barbaresco

Piedmont Prunotto

Piedmont Ratti

Piedmont Roagna

Piedmont Vietti

Puglia Masseria Li Veli

Puglia Tormaresca

Sardinia Agripunica

Sardinia Argiolas

Sicily Benanti

Sicily Carranco

Sicily Cusumano

Sicily Donnafugata

Sicily Azienda Agricola Francesco Tornatore

Sicily Feudi del Pisciotto

Sicily Feudo Maccari

Sicily Feudo Montoni di Fabio Sireci

Sicily Graci

Sicily Morgante

Sicily Passopisciaro

Sicily Pietradolce

Sicily Planeta

Sicily Tasca d'Almerita – Tenuta Regaleali

Sicily Tenuta delle Terre Nere

Sicily Zisola

Trentino/Alto Adige Nals Margreid

Trentino/Alto Adige Cantina Terlano

Trentino/Alto Adige Elena Walch

Trentino/Alto Adige Ferrari Trento

Trentino/Alto Adige San Leonardo

Tuscany Altesino

Tuscany Marchesi Antinori

Tuscany Argiano

Tuscany Ricasoli

Tuscany Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo

Tuscany Boscarelli

Tuscany Canalicchio Di Sopra

Tuscany Carpineto

Tuscany Casanova di Neri

Tuscany Banfi

Tuscany Castello di Albola

Tuscany Castello di Ama

Tuscany Castello Di Monsanto

Tuscany Castello Di Volpaia

Tuscany Fèlsina

Tuscany Fontodi

Tuscany Il Poggione

Tuscany Isole e Olena

Tuscany Istine

Tuscany Lamole di Lamole

Tuscany Le Macchiole

Tuscany Marchesi Frescobaldi

Tuscany Ornellaia

Tuscany Petrolo

Tuscany Poggerino

Tuscany Rocca delle Macìe

Tuscany Rocca di Montegrossi

Tuscany San Felice

Tuscany San Filippo

Tuscany Fattoria San Giusto a Rentennano

Tuscany Tenuta San Guido

Tuscany Valdicava

Tuscany Vecchie Terre di Montefili

Umbria Arnaldo Caprai

Umbria Lungarotti

Umbria Scacciadiavoli

Umbria Tabarrini

Valle d'Aosta Les Crêtes

Veneto Allegrini

Veneto Bertani

Veneto Gerardo Cesari

Veneto Gini

Veneto Pieropan

Veneto Masi

Veneto Monte del Frà

Veneto Graziano Prà

Veneto Anselmi

Veneto Dal Forno Romano

Veneto Suavia

Veneto Tedeschi

Veneto Tommasi

Veneto Bussola Tommaso

Veneto Zenato Winery

