Wine Spectator announces its lineup of producers for the 2024 edition of "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" during wine2wine Business Forum 2023

American wine magazine Wine Spectator revealed its selection of 131 Italian wine producers for OperaWine 2024, Vinitaly's grand opening event, during the wine2wine Business Forum in Verona, Italy, on 13 November 2023. OperaWine 2024 is scheduled to take place on 13 April, in Verona. Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus travelled to Verona to unveil the lineup of the selected producers in the presence of President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, Managing Director of Veronafiere Maurizio Danese and Vinitaly Managing Partner Stevie Kim.
VERONA, Italy, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Veronafiere and Vinitaly's annual wine2wine Business Forum (November 13-14 2023), Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2024 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and VeronaFiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year. In 2024, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 13th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.
At the end of the first day of wine2wine Business Forum 2023, attendees gathered in the main auditorium for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2024 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Federico Bricolo, Matteo Zoppas and Wine Spectator's senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 131 wineries for the 2024 edition, compared to 130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021's special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018. In this year's edition, Wine Spectator featured six wineries that will be returning to the event after a hiatus of a year, as well as three new producers – including Argiano, winner of Wine Spectator's 2023 "Wine Of the Year" award – who will pour their wines for the first time at OperaWine 2024.
President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo and President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas stressed the role of OperaWine in promoting Made in Italy abroad: «Among Veronafiere's initiatives», stated Bricolo, «OperaWine is the jewel in the crown of our commitment to promoting Italian wine in the United States, a key market for Italian producers. The event would not be possible without the collaboration of Bruce, Alison and Wine Spectator, nor without the unwavering support of ITA – Italian Trade Agency».
Matteo Zoppas added: «Of 624 billion euros totaled by Made in Italy exports, eight come from wine. It seems like a small figure, but it actually confirms that wine is a key sector for Italy. For this, I thank Veronafiere, OperaWine, Wine Spectator and all the 131 great Italian producers for their contribution to our economy».
In his opening speech, Bruce Sanderson commented on the 13th anniversary of OperaWine: «This year we have three new producers that will be pouring at OperaWine for the first time. Plus, we are showcasing Sicily. We invited not only a range of top producers in Sicily, we also asked wineries with estates in Tuscany and Piedmont to pour a wine from their Sicilian estate this year».
Alison Napjus remarked: «Each year we change the mix of wineries invited to OperaWine, with some worthy producers stepping back for a year or two so that new faces can have their chance. All together it's an exciting group, each pouring a wine that illustrates the strength, diversity and high quality on offer from Italian wine».
The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events/operawine/operawine-2024/.
OperaWine 2024 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator
Abruzzi La Valentina
Abruzzi Masciarelli
Basilicata D'Angelo
Basilicata Elena Fucci
Basilicata Grifalco
Calabria Vincenzo Ippolito
Campania Colli di Lapio di Romano Clelia
Campania Feudi di San Gregorio
Campania Mastroberardino
Campania Quintodecimo
Campania Salvatore Molettieri
Campania Az. Agricola San Salvatore 1988
Campania Terredora di Paolo
Emilia-Romagna Tenuta Pederzana
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Bastianich
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Jermann
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Livio Felluga
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Marco Felluga - Russiz Superiore
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Vie di Romans
Lazio Famiglia Cotarella
Liguria Terenzuola
Lombardy ARPEPE
Lombardy Bellavista
Lombardy Ca' del Bosco
Lombardy Conte Vistarino
Lombardy Guido Berlucchi
Lombardy Nino Negri
Marche Bisci
Marche Garofoli
Marche Umani Ronchi
Molise Catabbo Cantine
Northeast Masottina
Northeast Nino Franco
Northeast Villa Sandi
Piedmont Poderi Aldo Conterno
Piedmont Cavallotto
Piedmont Elvio Cogno
Piedmont Bruno Giacosa
Piedmont COMM. G.B. Burlotto
Piedmont G.D. Vajra
Piedmont Mascarello Giuseppe & Figlio
Piedmont Sandrone Luciano
Piedmont Marchesi di Barolo
Piedmont Massolino Vigna Rionda
Piedmont Oddero Poderi e Cantine
Piedmont Paolo Scavino
Piedmont Pecchenino
Piedmont Pio Cesare
Piedmont Produttori del Barbaresco
Piedmont Prunotto
Piedmont Ratti
Piedmont Roagna
Piedmont Vietti
Puglia Masseria Li Veli
Puglia Tormaresca
Sardinia Agripunica
Sardinia Argiolas
Sicily Benanti
Sicily Carranco
Sicily Cusumano
Sicily Donnafugata
Sicily Azienda Agricola Francesco Tornatore
Sicily Feudi del Pisciotto
Sicily Feudo Maccari
Sicily Feudo Montoni di Fabio Sireci
Sicily Graci
Sicily Morgante
Sicily Passopisciaro
Sicily Pietradolce
Sicily Planeta
Sicily Tasca d'Almerita – Tenuta Regaleali
Sicily Tenuta delle Terre Nere
Sicily Zisola
Trentino/Alto Adige Nals Margreid
Trentino/Alto Adige Cantina Terlano
Trentino/Alto Adige Elena Walch
Trentino/Alto Adige Ferrari Trento
Trentino/Alto Adige San Leonardo
Tuscany Altesino
Tuscany Marchesi Antinori
Tuscany Argiano
Tuscany Ricasoli
Tuscany Biondi-Santi Tenuta Greppo
Tuscany Boscarelli
Tuscany Canalicchio Di Sopra
Tuscany Carpineto
Tuscany Casanova di Neri
Tuscany Banfi
Tuscany Castello di Albola
Tuscany Castello di Ama
Tuscany Castello Di Monsanto
Tuscany Castello Di Volpaia
Tuscany Fèlsina
Tuscany Fontodi
Tuscany Il Poggione
Tuscany Isole e Olena
Tuscany Istine
Tuscany Lamole di Lamole
Tuscany Le Macchiole
Tuscany Marchesi Frescobaldi
Tuscany Ornellaia
Tuscany Petrolo
Tuscany Poggerino
Tuscany Rocca delle Macìe
Tuscany Rocca di Montegrossi
Tuscany San Felice
Tuscany San Filippo
Tuscany Fattoria San Giusto a Rentennano
Tuscany Tenuta San Guido
Tuscany Valdicava
Tuscany Vecchie Terre di Montefili
Umbria Arnaldo Caprai
Umbria Lungarotti
Umbria Scacciadiavoli
Umbria Tabarrini
Valle d'Aosta Les Crêtes
Veneto Allegrini
Veneto Bertani
Veneto Gerardo Cesari
Veneto Gini
Veneto Pieropan
Veneto Masi
Veneto Monte del Frà
Veneto Graziano Prà
Veneto Anselmi
Veneto Dal Forno Romano
Veneto Suavia
Veneto Tedeschi
Veneto Tommasi
Veneto Bussola Tommaso
Veneto Zenato Winery
---
About Vinitaly:
Vinitaly 2024 will be held from April 14th to the 17th. Vinitaly 2023 counted 93,000 visitors of which 29,600 were top international buyers from 143 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 1st of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, united international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 130 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 26th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 340 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.
About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.
