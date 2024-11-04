Wine Spectator announces its lineup of producers for the 2025 edition of "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" during wine2wine Business Forum 2024

American wine magazine Wine Spectator revealed its selection of 131 Italian wine producers for OperaWine 2025, Vinitaly's grand opening event, during the wine2wine Business Forum in Verona, Italy, on 4 November 2024. OperaWine 2025 is scheduled to take place on 5 April, in Verona. Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus unveil the lineup of the selected producers in the presence of President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, General Manager of Veronafiere, Managing Director of Veronafiere Maurizio Danese, Adolfo Rebughini, Managing Director of Veronafiere and Vinitaly Managing Partner Stevie Kim.
VERONA, Italia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Veronafiere and Vinitaly's annual wine2wine Business Forum (November 4-5 2024), Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2025 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and Veronafiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year. In 2025, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 5th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.
At the end of the first day of wine2wine Business Forum 2024, attendees gathered in the main auditorium for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2025 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Matteo Zoppas, Federico Bricolo, Murizio Danese, Adolfo Rebughini and Wine Spectator's senior editors, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 131 wineries for the 2025 edition, the same as in 2024, compared to 130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021's special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018. In this year's edition, Wine Spectator featured two wineries – Borgo del Tiglio and Caprili– who will pour their wines for the first time at OperaWine 2025.
The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2025/
OperaWine 2025 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator:
Abruzzi Binomio
Abruzzi Masciarelli
Basilicata d'Angelo
Basilicata Grifalco della Lucania
Calabria Vincenzo Ippolito
Campania Colli di Lapio
Campania Feudi di San Gregorio
Campania Mastroberardino
Campania Montevetrano
Campania Quintodecimo
Campania Salvatore Molettieri
Campania Terredora di Paolo
Emilia-Romagna Medici Ermete
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Bastianich
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Borgo del Tiglio
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Jermann
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Livio Felluga
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Marco Felluga
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Vie di Romans
Lazio Famiglia Cotarella
Liguria Cantine Lunae Bosoni
Lombardy ArPePe
Lombardy Bellavista
Lombardy Ca' del Bosco
Lombardy Conte Vistarino
Lombardy Guido Berlucchi
Lombardy Nino Negri
Marche Bisci
Marche Garofoli
Marche Umani Ronchi
Molise Catabbo
Northeast Masottina
Northeast Nino Franco
Piedmont Aldo Conterno
Piedmont Cavallotto
Piedmont Ceretto
Piedmont Elvio Cogno
Piedmont Falletto di Bruno Giacosa
Piedmont G.B. Burlotto
Piedmont G.D. Vajra
Piedmont Giacomo Borgogno & Figli
Piedmont Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio
Piedmont Luciano Sandrone
Piedmont Massolino
Piedmont Oddero
Piedmont Paolo Scavino
Piedmont Pecchenino
Piedmont Pio Cesare
Piedmont Produttori del Barbaresco
Piedmont Prunotto
Piedmont Ratti
Piedmont Roagna
Puglia Gianfranco Fino
Puglia Masseria Li Veli
Puglia Tormaresca
Sardinia Agricola Punica
Sardinia Argiolas
Sicily Benanti
Sicily Cusumano
Sicily Donnafugata
Sicily F. Tornatore
Sicily Feudo Montoni
Sicily Graci
Sicily Morgante
Sicily Pietradolce
Sicily Planeta
Sicily Tasca d'Almerita
Sicily Tenuta delle Terre Nere
Trentino/Alto Adige Cantina Nals Margreid
Trentino/Alto Adige Cantina Terlano
Trentino/Alto Adige Elena Walch
Trentino/Alto Adige Ferrari
Trentino/Alto Adige J. Hofstätter
Trentino/Alto Adige Tenuta San Leonardo
Tuscany Altesino
Tuscany Antinori
Tuscany Argiano
Tuscany Barone Ricasoli
Tuscany Biondi-Santi
Tuscany Boscarelli
Tuscany Canalicchio di Sopra
Tuscany Caprili
Tuscany Carpineto
Tuscany Casanova di Neri
Tuscany Castellare di Castellina
Tuscany Castello Banfi
Tuscany Castello di Albola
Tuscany Castello di Ama
Tuscany Castello di Monsanto
Tuscany Castello di Volpaia
Tuscany Fattoria di Fèlsina
Tuscany Fontodi
Tuscany Il Poggione
Tuscany Isole & Olena
Tuscany Istine
Tuscany Lamole di Lamole
Tuscany Le Macchiole
Tuscany Marchesi de' Frescobaldi
Tuscany Mazzei
Tuscany Ornellaia
Tuscany Poggerino
Tuscany Rocca delle Macìe
Tuscany Rocca di Montegrossi
Tuscany San Filippo
Tuscany San Giusto a Rentennano
Tuscany Siro Pacenti
Tuscany Tenuta di Trinoro
Tuscany Tenuta San Guido
Tuscany Tenuta Sette Ponti
Tuscany Valdicava
Umbria Arnaldo Caprai
Umbria Lungarotti
Umbria Scacciadiavoli
Umbria Tabarrini
Valle d'Aosta Les Crêtes
Veneto Allegrini
Veneto Bertani
Veneto Cesari
Veneto Gini
Veneto Leonildo Pieropan
Veneto Masi
Veneto Monte del Frà
Veneto Prà
Veneto Roberto Anselmi
Veneto Romano Dal Forno
Veneto Suavia
Veneto Tedeschi
Veneto Tommasi
Veneto Tommaso Bussola
Veneto Zenato
Veneto Zymè
About Vinitaly:
Vinitaly 2024 was held from April 14th to the 17th. This 56th edition counted 97,000 visitors of which 30,070 were top international buyers from 140 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 13th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 27th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 394 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.
About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.
