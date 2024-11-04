Wine Spectator announces its lineup of producers for the 2025 edition of "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" during wine2wine Business Forum 2024

News provided by

Veronafiere

Nov 04, 2024, 16:00 ET


American wine magazine Wine Spectator revealed its selection of 131 Italian wine producers for OperaWine 2025, Vinitaly's grand opening event, during the wine2wine Business Forum in Verona, Italy, on 4 November 2024. OperaWine 2025 is scheduled to take place on 5 April, in Verona. Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus unveil the lineup of the selected producers in the presence of President of ITA – Italian Trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, President of Veronafiere Federico Bricolo, General Manager of Veronafiere, Managing Director of Veronafiere Maurizio Danese, Adolfo Rebughini, Managing Director of Veronafiere and Vinitaly Managing Partner Stevie Kim.

VERONA, Italia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During Veronafiere and Vinitaly's annual wine2wine Business Forum (November 4-5 2024), Wine Spectator senior editors Bruce Sanderson and Alison Napjus announced the OperaWine 2025 lineup of Italian wine producers chosen by the American wine magazine. OperaWine, which is the only tasting event that Wine Spectator organizes outside the United States, has been an important collaboration between Wine Spectator and Veronafiere, and has become a signature event for Vinitaly each year. In 2025, OperaWine producers and guests will gather on Saturday, April 5th, the day before Vinitaly starts, highlighting Italy's most outstanding wineries and showcasing some truly exceptional wines.

At the end of the first day of wine2wine Business Forum 2024, attendees gathered in the main auditorium for the official announcement of the OperaWine 2025 selected producers. Stevie Kim opened proceedings with Matteo Zoppas, Federico Bricolo, Murizio Danese, Adolfo Rebughini and Wine Spectator's senior editors, then called on stage the selected producers. There are 131 wineries for the 2025 edition, the same as in 2024, compared to 130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021's special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018. In this year's edition, Wine Spectator featured two wineries – Borgo del Tiglio and Caprili– who will pour their wines for the first time at OperaWine 2025.

The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2025/

OperaWine 2025 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator:
Abruzzi    Binomio
Abruzzi    Masciarelli
Basilicata    d'Angelo
Basilicata    Grifalco della Lucania
Calabria    Vincenzo Ippolito
Campania    Colli di Lapio
Campania    Feudi di San Gregorio
Campania    Mastroberardino
Campania    Montevetrano
Campania    Quintodecimo
Campania    Salvatore Molettieri
Campania    Terredora di Paolo
Emilia-Romagna    Medici Ermete
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Bastianich
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Borgo del Tiglio
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Jermann
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Livio Felluga
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Marco Felluga
Friuli/Venezia-Giulia    Vie di Romans
Lazio    Famiglia Cotarella
Liguria    Cantine Lunae Bosoni
Lombardy    ArPePe
Lombardy    Bellavista
Lombardy    Ca' del Bosco
Lombardy    Conte Vistarino
Lombardy    Guido Berlucchi
Lombardy    Nino Negri
Marche    Bisci
Marche    Garofoli
Marche    Umani Ronchi
Molise    Catabbo
Northeast    Masottina
Northeast    Nino Franco
Piedmont    Aldo Conterno
Piedmont    Cavallotto
Piedmont    Ceretto
Piedmont    Elvio Cogno
Piedmont    Falletto di Bruno Giacosa
Piedmont    G.B. Burlotto
Piedmont    G.D. Vajra
Piedmont    Giacomo Borgogno & Figli
Piedmont    Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio
Piedmont    Luciano Sandrone
Piedmont    Massolino
Piedmont    Oddero
Piedmont    Paolo Scavino
Piedmont    Pecchenino
Piedmont    Pio Cesare
Piedmont    Produttori del Barbaresco
Piedmont    Prunotto
Piedmont    Ratti
Piedmont    Roagna
Puglia    Gianfranco Fino
Puglia    Masseria Li Veli
Puglia    Tormaresca
Sardinia    Agricola Punica
Sardinia    Argiolas
Sicily    Benanti
Sicily    Cusumano
Sicily    Donnafugata
Sicily    F. Tornatore
Sicily    Feudo Montoni
Sicily    Graci
Sicily    Morgante
Sicily    Pietradolce
Sicily    Planeta
Sicily    Tasca d'Almerita
Sicily    Tenuta delle Terre Nere
Trentino/Alto Adige    Cantina Nals Margreid
Trentino/Alto Adige    Cantina Terlano
Trentino/Alto Adige    Elena Walch
Trentino/Alto Adige    Ferrari
Trentino/Alto Adige    J. Hofstätter
Trentino/Alto Adige    Tenuta San Leonardo
Tuscany    Altesino
Tuscany    Antinori
Tuscany    Argiano
Tuscany    Barone Ricasoli
Tuscany    Biondi-Santi
Tuscany    Boscarelli
Tuscany    Canalicchio di Sopra
Tuscany    Caprili
Tuscany    Carpineto
Tuscany    Casanova di Neri
Tuscany    Castellare di Castellina
Tuscany    Castello Banfi
Tuscany    Castello di Albola
Tuscany    Castello di Ama
Tuscany    Castello di Monsanto
Tuscany    Castello di Volpaia
Tuscany    Fattoria di Fèlsina
Tuscany    Fontodi
Tuscany    Il Poggione
Tuscany    Isole & Olena
Tuscany    Istine
Tuscany    Lamole di Lamole
Tuscany    Le Macchiole
Tuscany    Marchesi de' Frescobaldi
Tuscany    Mazzei
Tuscany    Ornellaia
Tuscany    Poggerino
Tuscany    Rocca delle Macìe
Tuscany    Rocca di Montegrossi
Tuscany    San Filippo
Tuscany    San Giusto a Rentennano
Tuscany    Siro Pacenti
Tuscany    Tenuta di Trinoro
Tuscany    Tenuta San Guido
Tuscany    Tenuta Sette Ponti
Tuscany    Valdicava
Umbria    Arnaldo Caprai
Umbria    Lungarotti
Umbria    Scacciadiavoli
Umbria    Tabarrini
Valle d'Aosta    Les Crêtes
Veneto    Allegrini
Veneto    Bertani
Veneto    Cesari
Veneto    Gini
Veneto    Leonildo Pieropan
Veneto    Masi
Veneto    Monte del Frà
Veneto    Prà
Veneto    Roberto Anselmi
Veneto    Romano Dal Forno
Veneto    Suavia
Veneto    Tedeschi
Veneto    Tommasi
Veneto    Tommaso Bussola
Veneto    Zenato
Veneto    Zymè

About Vinitaly:
Vinitaly 2024 was held from April 14th to the 17th. This 56th edition counted 97,000 visitors of which 30,070 were top international buyers from 140 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 13th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 27th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 394 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

Media Contact

Operawine Media Team, Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/ 

SOURCE Veronafiere