Wine Spectator announces its lineup of producers for the 2025 edition of "OperaWine: Finest Italian Wines" during wine2wine Business Forum 2024

There are 131 wineries for the 2025 edition, the same as in 2024, compared to 130 in 2023 and 2022, 186 in 2021's special 10th anniversary edition, 103 in 2019, and 107 in 2018

The full list of Italian wine producers selected by Wine Spectator is available below and at the following link: https://www.vinitaly.com/eventi/operawine/operawine-2025/

OperaWine 2025 | Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator:

Abruzzi Binomio

Abruzzi Masciarelli

Basilicata d'Angelo

Basilicata Grifalco della Lucania

Calabria Vincenzo Ippolito

Campania Colli di Lapio

Campania Feudi di San Gregorio

Campania Mastroberardino

Campania Montevetrano

Campania Quintodecimo

Campania Salvatore Molettieri

Campania Terredora di Paolo

Emilia-Romagna Medici Ermete

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Bastianich

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Borgo del Tiglio

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Jermann

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Livio Felluga

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Marco Felluga

Friuli/Venezia-Giulia Vie di Romans

Lazio Famiglia Cotarella

Liguria Cantine Lunae Bosoni

Lombardy ArPePe

Lombardy Bellavista

Lombardy Ca' del Bosco

Lombardy Conte Vistarino

Lombardy Guido Berlucchi

Lombardy Nino Negri

Marche Bisci

Marche Garofoli

Marche Umani Ronchi

Molise Catabbo

Northeast Masottina

Northeast Nino Franco

Piedmont Aldo Conterno

Piedmont Cavallotto

Piedmont Ceretto

Piedmont Elvio Cogno

Piedmont Falletto di Bruno Giacosa

Piedmont G.B. Burlotto

Piedmont G.D. Vajra

Piedmont Giacomo Borgogno & Figli

Piedmont Giuseppe Mascarello & Figlio

Piedmont Luciano Sandrone

Piedmont Massolino

Piedmont Oddero

Piedmont Paolo Scavino

Piedmont Pecchenino

Piedmont Pio Cesare

Piedmont Produttori del Barbaresco

Piedmont Prunotto

Piedmont Ratti

Piedmont Roagna

Puglia Gianfranco Fino

Puglia Masseria Li Veli

Puglia Tormaresca

Sardinia Agricola Punica

Sardinia Argiolas

Sicily Benanti

Sicily Cusumano

Sicily Donnafugata

Sicily F. Tornatore

Sicily Feudo Montoni

Sicily Graci

Sicily Morgante

Sicily Pietradolce

Sicily Planeta

Sicily Tasca d'Almerita

Sicily Tenuta delle Terre Nere

Trentino/Alto Adige Cantina Nals Margreid

Trentino/Alto Adige Cantina Terlano

Trentino/Alto Adige Elena Walch

Trentino/Alto Adige Ferrari

Trentino/Alto Adige J. Hofstätter

Trentino/Alto Adige Tenuta San Leonardo

Tuscany Altesino

Tuscany Antinori

Tuscany Argiano

Tuscany Barone Ricasoli

Tuscany Biondi-Santi

Tuscany Boscarelli

Tuscany Canalicchio di Sopra

Tuscany Caprili

Tuscany Carpineto

Tuscany Casanova di Neri

Tuscany Castellare di Castellina

Tuscany Castello Banfi

Tuscany Castello di Albola

Tuscany Castello di Ama

Tuscany Castello di Monsanto

Tuscany Castello di Volpaia

Tuscany Fattoria di Fèlsina

Tuscany Fontodi

Tuscany Il Poggione

Tuscany Isole & Olena

Tuscany Istine

Tuscany Lamole di Lamole

Tuscany Le Macchiole

Tuscany Marchesi de' Frescobaldi

Tuscany Mazzei

Tuscany Ornellaia

Tuscany Poggerino

Tuscany Rocca delle Macìe

Tuscany Rocca di Montegrossi

Tuscany San Filippo

Tuscany San Giusto a Rentennano

Tuscany Siro Pacenti

Tuscany Tenuta di Trinoro

Tuscany Tenuta San Guido

Tuscany Tenuta Sette Ponti

Tuscany Valdicava

Umbria Arnaldo Caprai

Umbria Lungarotti

Umbria Scacciadiavoli

Umbria Tabarrini

Valle d'Aosta Les Crêtes

Veneto Allegrini

Veneto Bertani

Veneto Cesari

Veneto Gini

Veneto Leonildo Pieropan

Veneto Masi

Veneto Monte del Frà

Veneto Prà

Veneto Roberto Anselmi

Veneto Romano Dal Forno

Veneto Suavia

Veneto Tedeschi

Veneto Tommasi

Veneto Tommaso Bussola

Veneto Zenato

Veneto Zymè

About Vinitaly:

Vinitaly 2024 was held from April 14th to the 17th. This 56th edition counted 97,000 visitors of which 30,070 were top international buyers from 140 different countries. The première event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers Selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 13th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, unites international wine professionals, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly with Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 27th edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 394 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature tasting events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 10,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

