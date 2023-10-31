wine2wine Business Forum 2023: Unveiling Six Insightful Sessions Reflecting the Forum's Educational Mission

With a primary focus on the Italian wine sector, this distinguished event will feature six meticulously curated sponsored sessions. Each session is designed with precision to enrich the knowledge of attendees about the intricate world of the wine industry. Post this

Five other sponsored sessions will take place during the Forum. In a session sponsored by Studio Cru and titled "Why you should clone your marketing manager? Five actions to reorganize the department in the company", Michele Bertuzzo will deliver an informative presentation on November 13th at 11:15 am in Sala WineAround. The session will focus on the essential aspects of brand positioning, competitor analysis, and audience identification. Attendees will acquire valuable insights into the development of innovative and effective marketing strategies, all while dissecting the evolving role of marketing managers, often overlooked in the midst of myriad responsibilities, in maintaining a strategic brand vision.

On Monday, November 13th, at 3 pm in Sala WineAround, Giorgia Santinami and Paolo Picazio will lead the session "A perfectly matched e-commerce blend for your digital success", sponsored by dAgency + Shopify Plus, delving into the complexities of achieving a seamless e-commerce synergy, fostering digital success. The speakers will address how brands need to integrate retail and e-commerce initiatives that give them broad visibility in every target market, scaling search results, offering more opportunities for conversion, and gaining clear insight into the analytical assets of its users.

In a session sponsored by Accademia delle 5T, Gli Svitati, and Guala Closures and titled "Sustainability of the screw cap & co." Emanuele Sansone, Luca Dal Lago, and Walter Massa will undertake a comprehensive exploration of the ecological sustainability of screw caps. Guests will be able to attend this session in Sala WineAround on November 13th at 4.00 pm, and will discover initiatives that producers can embrace in order to contribute to a more sustainable wine industry. The session sees the speakers engaged in quintessential discussions about sustainability and wine production, equipping the partecipants with valuable insights for the industry's future.

At 4.00 pm on November 13th, this time in the Auditorium wine2wine, LVMH Vice President of Trade Engagement and Advocacy, Aygline Pechdo Regent will engage in an insightful discussion with VinePair's Co-Founder and CEO, Adam Teeter. Sponsored by one of the event's Media Partners VinePair, this session will delve into the distinctive approach of LVMH to the US trade market. The primary objective of this conversation is to explore LVMH's strategies in utilizing both earned and paid media and gain a comprehensive understanding of what makes the US trade market both captivating and challenging.

Finally, Massimo Boccoli and Claudio Bergamasco, in a session sponsored by Hoshin Corporate Finance S.R.L. & Rete Di Imprese Gate 39 S.R.L, will unveil cutting-edge tools crucial for the strategic development of wineries in "New Economic and Financial Tools for Winery Strategic Development". This session is scheduled for 11:15 am on November 14th, taking place in the Sala WineAround. The primary objective of this presentation is to demonstrate how the proficient utilization of financial tools such as factoring empowers wineries to excel in the contemporary wine industry by facilitating management of cash flow, operational streamlining, and expansion of market reach.

These meticulously curated sessions promise to elevate knowledge, stimulate innovation, and inspire success within the context of the Italian wine industry, and we thank our Sponsors for the opportunities offered to our guests. To purchase tickets and explore more about the wine2wine Business Forum 2023, please visit the official website at https://liveshop.vinitaly.com/en/products/ticket-wine2wine-business-forum-2023/.

About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 will take place on November 13th and 14th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing [email protected].

Media Contact

wine2wine Business Forum Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en

SOURCE wine2wine Business Forum