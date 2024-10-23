wine2wine Business Forum and Académie du Vin Library join forces to celebrate the best in wine writing

The Académie du Vin Library and the wine2wine Business Forum have today announced a new educational partnership, providing an important new platform for wine writers to promote their writing. Each year, the wine2wine Business Forum, which this year takes place on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 November in Verona, welcomes hundreds of wine industry professionals from across the world for two days of networking and training, giving producers and wine professionals the opportunity to explore industry trends, discuss best practice and generate ideas to grow their business internationally. This year, a dedicated Book Corner powered by the Académie du Vin Library will give wine writers the opportunity to present their books to a global audience of wine professionals.

VERONA, Wis., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Académie du Vin Library was founded by Steven Spurrier and friends in 2019 and is dedicated to publishing the finest wine writing of the past, present and future. The prestigious publishing house brings together the best wine stories from renowned authors and contributors around the world, in a wide range of lavish books and an online magazine, Vinosity.