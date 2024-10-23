wine2wine Business Forum and Académie du Vin Library join forces to celebrate the best in wine writing

The Académie du Vin Library and the wine2wine Business Forum have today announced a new educational partnership, providing an important new platform for wine writers to promote their writing. Each year, the wine2wine Business Forum, which this year takes place on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 November in Verona, welcomes hundreds of wine industry professionals from across the world for two days of networking and training, giving producers and wine professionals the opportunity to explore industry trends, discuss best practice and generate ideas to grow their business internationally. This year, a dedicated Book Corner powered by the Académie du Vin Library will give wine writers the opportunity to present their books to a global audience of wine professionals.
VERONA, Wis., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Académie du Vin Library was founded by Steven Spurrier and friends in 2019 and is dedicated to publishing the finest wine writing of the past, present and future. The prestigious publishing house brings together the best wine stories from renowned authors and contributors around the world, in a wide range of lavish books and an online magazine, Vinosity.
Participating authors at wine2wine Business Forum include Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible, Paolo Castelletti, author of Unione Italiana Vini - Codice della vite e del vino, Gino Colangelo, author of Social, PR e media relations del vino: 100 FAQ per il mercato USA, Prof. Attilio Scienza, author of Italian Wine Unplugged, Robert Joseph, author of The Wine People, and Isabelle Legeron MW, author of Natural Wine: An Introduction to Organic and Biodynamic Wines Made Naturally. Tamlyn Currin DipWSET, sustainability editor and staff writer for JancisRobinson.com will also attend to introduce some of her favorite wine books and authors.
Welcoming the new educational partnership, Hermione Ireland, Managing Director & Publisher of Académie du Vin Library, commented "We are delighted to be launching this new educational partnership with wine2wine Business Forum. We share a common mission to educate, inform and entertain and welcome this new opportunity to reach a global audience of wine industry professionals with our carefully curated collection of wine books by the very best wine writers in the world."
Other innovations for the 2024 edition of the wine2wine Business Forum include fewer more targeted sessions, more structured networking opportunities, and more space for expert tastings.
Full details, including the full program and registration, are available online at: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/
wine2wine Business Forum Media Dept., Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/
