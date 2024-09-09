wine2wine Business Forum announces keynote Speakers for

The forum will explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the wine industry, featuring insights from renowned international experts such as Karen MacNeil, Professor Attilio Scienza, Justin Noland, Felicity Carter and Sara Norell. Post this

The list of keynote speakers includes:

Karen MacNeil, the award-winning author of "The Wine Bible," who will explore the fundamental value of human connection in wine marketing, even in an increasingly technology-driven world, in her session "Even in the Age of AI, Human Connection Still Matters". Her presentation will highlight the "Come Over October" campaign as a prime example of integrating tradition with innovation.

Sara Norell, Director and VP of assortment, purchasing and procurement at Systembolaget, will address a session on the Swedish monopoly and trends in tenders, in light of the growing attention to sustainability aspects, not only in terms of packaging but also production (reducing environmental impact in the vineyard and cellar). The objective of the Swedish monopoly is in fact to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030. The speaker will therefore explain how the purchasing process within the monopoly is configured today and what the opportunities, strategies and challenges are for Italian wineries, focusing on the concept of sustainability and its most practical declinations.

Justin Noland, Vice President of Digital Experience at Treasury Americas, will also join the Forum for its 11th edition. In his session "Adopting AI at Treasury Wine Estates", he will present Treasury Wine Estates' initiatives in adopting generative AI, highlighting how it is optimizing business operations and enhancing consumer interactions.

Felicity Carter will explore the impact of generative AI on the wine industry in her session "Generative AI: Big Possibilities and Unexpected Pitfalls." She will highlight how AI is transforming areas like personalized recommendations, automated tasting notes, and trend analysis, while also addressing potential challenges such as consumer skepticism and employee burnout. This session will offer insights into leveraging AI's benefits while managing its risks.

Professor Attilio Scienza will be present to offer an in-depth analysis of AI's influence on vine genetics and precision viticulture, demonstrating how these technologies are transforming agricultural practices to improve yields and sustainability. His session, titled "A Look to the Future: Wine and Artificial Intelligence" will include the participation of Professor Carlo Pozzi and Luca Toninato.

The New Format of wine2wine Business Forum 2024

The wine2wine Business Forum 2024 introduces a new format designed to enhance the participant experience, featuring knowledge-based sessions, practical workshops, and tasting sessions.

The 30-minute knowledge-based sessions, available at both basic and advanced levels, will be led by international speakers selected from among the top experts in the field, with simultaneous translation to and from Italian.

For the first time, the Forum will also include 20-minute practical workshops in small, dedicated networking groups, structured to facilitate direct interaction and the development of meaningful connection between participants.

Among the 80-networking session, some noteworthy sessions include:

Jessica Dupuy DipWSET, with "AI-Based Insights for Wine Sales and Customer Engagement", exploring how AI can be used to analyze consumer behavior, optimize sales strategies, and enhance customer experiences.

Dorli Muhr , "Rediscovering Analog: The Importance of Human Connection in the Digital Age", a reflection on the advantages of analog communication in an increasingly digital world and how to balance these approaches.

Andrea Eby IWA, with an analysis of the challenges and opportunities in making wine language more accessible, breaking down the barriers of technical terminology.

Additionally, the program will offer six, soon to be announced, guided tasting sessions led by renowned wine magazines, sommeliers and experts, aimed at exploring trends and significant topics for the wine business through tasting experiences.

The program for wine2wine Business Forum 2024 is still being finalised. An updated list of confirmed speakers and sessions is available on the official website.

For more information visit: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/ and to reserve your spot visit: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/wine2wine/ticket-wine2wine-business-forum-2024/ or email [email protected].

About: wine2wine Business Forum is the international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere which has been held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2024 will take place on 4 and 5 November at the Palaexpo of Veronafiere. Over the years, the event has become an important point of reference for producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their business all over the world. wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with industry professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and includes face-to-face sessions, seminars and interactive workshops that aim to provide participants with practical tools to improve their business. The speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the world of wine, from Italy and abroad. Further information is available on https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/; you can also contact the team by sending an email to [email protected].

