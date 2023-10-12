wine2wine Business Forum announces new partnership with Italian Sommelier Association

Since its foundation almost sixty years ago, one of AIS's main objectives has been to support the world of wine by facilitating the training of industry professionals. Our decision to support wine2wine Business Forum is a manifestation of this principle. Tweet this

AIS Italia, which today has over 40,000 members, promotes and disseminates the culture of wine through a wide range of initiatives. In addition to delivering the three levels of courses necessary to obtain the diploma, the association organizes guided tastings, themed seminars, study trips and other activities with the aim of preparing and keeping sommeliers updated. Sommeliers are professionals who are experts not only in the wine itself, but also in the world surrounding it.

Sandro Camilli, President of AIS Italia, said: "Since its foundation almost sixty years ago, one of AIS's main objectives has been to support the world of wine by facilitating the training of industry professionals. Our decision to support wine2wine Business Forum is a manifestation of this principle. Among its many benefits, the event brings to Italy the international expertise of some of the most important experts currently active in the sector, so promoting the project is a way for us to further enrich the training available to our members."

The complete program of wine2wine Business Forum 2023, which is currently being finalized and is focused this year on the role of the ambassadors of Italian wine, can be consulted online at: https://wine2wine.net/programma/?lang=en. The main objective of each session is to provide producers and wine professionals with the knowledge, skills and networks necessary to promote wine in an international context.

About: wine2wine Business Forum is the international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere which has been held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 will take place on 13 and 14 November at the Palaexpo of Veronafiere. Over the years, the event has become an important point of reference for producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their business all over the world. wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with industry professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and includes face-to-face sessions, seminars and interactive workshops that aim to provide participants with practical tools to improve their business. The speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the world of wine, from Italy and abroad. Further information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net. You can also contact the event team by email at [email protected].

