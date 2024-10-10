wine2wine Business Forum announces the first tasting session: A Blind Tasting Journey exploring the nature of Natural Wine with Isabelle Legeron MW

wine2wine Business Forum 2024 is delighted to announce the first tasting session for this year's event, taking place in Verona on November 4-5, 2024. Isabelle Legeron MW will present 3 wines for blind tasting, giving attendees the opportunity to learn to differentiate these wine styles, uncover the unique characteristics of natural wines and compare with the regulated practices of organic winemaking and certified biodynamic viticulture.

VERONA, Italy, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isabelle Legeron MW was France's first female Master of Wine. She founded RAW WINE in 2012, now the largest global community of low-intervention, organic, biodynamic, and natural wine producers, with fairs held across major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, and Tokyo. Legeron, a globally recognized expert in natural wine, will guide participants through a 45-minute session: an immersive experience designed to demystify natural wines and help tasters get to grips with the subtle differences between conventional organic/biodynamic wines and those that are made naturally. Tasters will also gain insight into the distinct flavor profiles that make wines that are made naturally so unique.

The session will feature three (blind) wines specifically chosen to guide and educate participants. Using their palates will allow participants to focus on sensory evaluation without preconceived biases. The session will be moderated by Robert Joseph, a seasoned speaker at wine2wine Business Forum. Through structured tasting steps, attendees will learn to differentiate between natural versus conventional wine styles, whether produced organically or biodynamically. The session will give participants a better understanding of what aficionados of wine made naturally are looking for in their drink.

Going beyond a simple tasting, the session will also address common misconceptions about natural wines, particularly among traditional wine producers and audiences, and provide insight into the different meanings of terminology commonly used in the natural wine space, including 'living', 'organic', 'biodynamic', 'permaculture', 'low-intervention', 'sustainable' and 'regenerative'. The discussion will include how natural wines often challenge conventional expectations and showcase a more expressive and dynamic approach to winemaking. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of this contentious wine category, enhanced tasting skills, and an appreciation for the environmental and philosophical aspects of modern-day viticulture and winemaking.

Following wine2wine Business Forum, RAW WINE will host a walk around tasting session during the 57th Vinitaly, the International Wine and Spirits Trade Show, on Monday 7 April 2025. This will be the first ever RAW WINE event held at Vinitaly and will include dozens of the hundreds of producers and their wines that make up the RAW WINE community.

More tasting sessions and topics will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit the event website for a full list of confirmed speakers and sessions.

The New Format of wine2wine Business Forum 2024

The wine2wine Business Forum 2024 introduces a new format designed to enhance the participant experience, featuring knowledge-based sessions, practical workshops, and tasting sessions.

The 30-minute knowledge-based sessions, available at both basic and advanced levels, will be led by international speakers selected from among the top experts in the field, with simultaneous translation to and from Italian.

For the first time, the Forum will also include 20-minute practical workshops in small, dedicated networking groups, structured to facilitate direct interaction and the development of meaningful connection between participants.

Six tasting sessions of 45 minutes each will be held in the Tasting Room.

For more information visit: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/ and to reserve your spot visit: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/wine2wine/ticket-wine2wine-business-forum-2024/ or email [email protected].

