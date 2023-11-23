wine2wine Business Forum Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with an Explosion of Topics, Tastings and Talent

The event became a global hub for wine professionals, fostering connections across different segments of the industry in its goal to promote wine business, networking, and inspiration. Post this

Coming from all over the world, they generously brought their knowledge and experience to Verona providing valuable perspectives on the promotion and sales of Italian wine across different regions, thanks to their diverse backgrounds and experiences. Speakers gave presentations on a variety of topics, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and international markets to territory promotion and data analytics tools. The sessions provided attendees with current trends and strategies to improve their wine business, offering both an overview of the sector and practical know-how they could apply immediately.

Of particular note were the five Tasting Sessions held during the two days, a novel addition to wine2wine Business Forum program. Notably, these sessions, featuring key representatives from esteemed wine publications including Wine&Spirits, Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, VinePair and the two Italian Masters of Wine, took center stage for the first time. The tastings proved to be an unequivocal success, infusing an interactive dimension into the proceedings.

Particularly appreciated were also the 12 sessions belonging to the Market Focus – ITA Track exploring markets such as the United States, UK, Central Asia, France and South Korea.

The addition of a dedicated Book Corner for the second consecutive year elevated the event, transforming it into a dynamic space for brief wine book presentations, discussions with authors, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees had the opportunity to meet some important figures in the sector such as Laura Catena of Catena Zapata winery with her book Malbec Mon Amour and some 5StarWines - the Book 2024 judges including Robert Joseph and Gill Gordon-Smith DipWSET, IWE.

A meticulously orchestrated podcast marathon held at the venue and organized with our Media Partner Italian Wine Podcast allowed engaging discussions that encapsulate the world of wine. During the two days, podcast hosts McKenna Cassidy IWA, Cynthia Chaplin IWA, Juliana Colangelo IWA and Victoria Cece interviewed 21 Italian wine producers to discusses their companies, their stories and their experiences in producing and selling Italian wine worldwide. The interviews will be released in the next few weeks.

Overall, the 10th edition of wine2wine Business Forum stood as a testament to unparalleled success and a distinctive blend of celebration, networking and education.

About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 took place on November 13th and 14th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing [email protected].

